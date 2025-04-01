Jasmine Crockett Just Got Destroyed During Committee Hearing

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) truly made herself out to be the April Fool.

As you know, activist judges at the district level have been issuing nationwide injunctions at an unprecedented rate to hamstring President Donald Trump. This has prompted several in the GOP to call for the impeachment of the worst offending judges and legislation to rein in the abuse. During Tuesday’s hearing, Crockett lectured on the importance of respecting judicial authority, warning that disregarding court orders would undermine the rule of law.

“The problem that we have right now is that if we continue down this road, then we will not have a rule of law because we have people that are currently serving, and they’re saying things like, ‘Ignore the judge’s order,’” she said. “What it means to have law and order in this country is that you follow the order and you go through the appeals process, even if you dislike what the judge did.” She then yielded her time.

But Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) immediately called out the hypocrisy, pointing out that last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) “led articles of impeachment on Justice Thomas and Alito,” Issa pointed out. “Ms. Crockett was one of the co-sponsors, along with Mr. Cohen, both members of this committee.”

Issa didn’t hold back, highlighting the blatant double standard at play: “It does seem interesting that when the shoe is on the other foot, everyone is self-righteous, and I think this is a good example.”

🔥Jasmine Crockett starts HYPERVENTILATING about protecting the institution of the judiciary — before PROMPTLY being reminded by Rep. @DarrellIssa that she cosponsored legislation to impeaches Justices Thomas & Alito!



"AOC filed articles of impeachment on Justice Thomas & Alito.… pic.twitter.com/WNfmVREB9P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025

Of course, Issa was absolutely right. On July 10, 2024, Ocasio-Cortez introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

“The unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court has now spiraled into a Constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large,” she said in a statement. “Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito’s pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters before the court in which they hold widely documented financial and personal entanglements constitutes a grave threat to American rule of law, the integrity of our democracy, and one of the clearest cases for which the tool of impeachment was designed.”

AOC added, “Given the court’s demonstrated inability to preserve its own legitimate conduct, it is incumbent upon Congress to contain the threat this poses to our democracy and the hundreds of millions of Americans harmed by the crisis of corruption unfurling within the court. Congress has a legal, moral, and democratic obligation to impeach.”

Here’s the list of cosponsors, and guess who is on the list:

Representatives Barbara Lee (CA-12), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Delia Ramirez (IL-3), Maxwell Frost (FL-10), Ilhan Omar (MN-5), Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), Jasmine Crockett (TX-30), Mark Takano (CA-39), Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), Nydia Velázquez (NY-07), Greg Casar (TX-35), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-07), Betty McCollum (MN-04), Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Jim McGovern (MA-02), Cori Bush (MO-01), Frederica Wilson (FL-24), Steve Cohen (TN-9).

Crockett’s grandstanding about the rule of law collapsed under the weight of her own hypocrisy. Her demands for strict adherence to judicial rulings rang utterly hollow given her own attempts to oust conservative Supreme Court justices through impeachment. Issa didn’t just call out the double standard, but he also obliterated it in real time and left Crockett stammering and scrambling to interrupt, only for the truth to steamroll her. It was a brutal and satisfying takedown that exposed yet another Democrat who preaches one thing and practices another.

