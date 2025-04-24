David Hogg’s Implosion at the DNC Is Totally Underway

I previously predicted that David Hogg's days as DNC Vice Chair were numbered. And it looks like I’ve already been proven right. According to a new report, the Democratic establishment is scrambling to contain this loose-cannon, know-it-all kid who wants to spend $20 million on an intraparty civil war.

Advertisement

David Hogg, a DNC vice chair, is pledging to upend Democratic primaries by funding candidates who will challenge "asleep-at-the-wheel” Democrats. "Part of" the aim is to elect younger Democrats into Congress, Hogg tells @majorCBS, but he adds it's also "a matter of… pic.twitter.com/0xCyJc0Sdq — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2025

“A week after Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg unveiled a controversial plan to back primary challenges to longtime party incumbents, anger at the activist-turned-Democratic leader is only intensifying among party officials,” reports NOTUS. “These Democratic critics say their fury at Hogg has grown amid what they see as his ill-conceived and insufficient efforts to make amends for his planned primary campaign — a campaign that, they say, threatens the DNC’s neutrality and its capacity to fight back against President Donald Trump.”

At a DNC retreat last month, officers — including Hogg — finalized updates to the party’s neutrality pledge and other reforms. While Hogg actively participated in the discussions, a senior DNC official noted he stayed silent when the neutrality agreement came up. Just three weeks later, Hogg announced plans to challenge primary candidates, fueling internal backlash. Although party leaders say the neutrality changes were in motion before Hogg’s announcement, they could help address growing frustration with him.

According to the article, some Democrats are reportedly floating the idea of forcing Hogg to choose between continuing his campaign or stepping down as DNC vice chair, with suggestions that the party may even consider changing its rules to make that happen.

Advertisement

The tension is expected to spill over during a regularly scheduled Thursday call for DNC members — a meeting that, some Democratic officials suggest, might turn into a forum for airing grievances about Hogg’s anti-incumbent pledge. During that call, the DNC’s chair, Ken Martin, is also expected to unveil a multipoint agenda that would include a proposal mandating all DNC officers stay neutral in all primaries, according to a senior DNC official. The proposal would expand on the current neutrality pledge, which now only includes the presidential race. If adopted, the proposal would effectively force Hogg to choose between staying in his role at the DNC and backing primary challenges against incumbent Democratic lawmakers.

The real question isn't whether Hogg will survive this political firestorm; I don’t think he will. He’ll likely leave under the pretense that he can be more effective from the outside. The question is how much damage he'll do to the Democratic Party before he's shown the door. But then again, maybe that's exactly what the Democrats deserve for voting for an inexperienced activist for a position of leadership.

Some Democrats clearly want David Hogg out. “You’ve got to ask yourself, ‘Can we trust him?’” Clay Middleton, a DNC committee member, told NOTUS. Middleton, questioning Hogg’s silence on the neutrality pledge, wondered, “Are they sharing that information with people to go against an incumbent Democrat?”

Jay Jacobs, chair of New York’s Democratic Party, called Hogg’s actions “a conflict of interest,” saying, “You cannot at the same time be a vice chair… and be part of an effort to unseat those very same Democratic elected officials.”

Advertisement

Privately, the frustration is boiling over. “We’ve got a lot of f—ing problems right now,” said one senior Democrat, calling Hogg’s move a “middle finger” to those who rebuilt trust after 2016. “I don’t think he’s yet realized how few supporters he has and how painful it’s going to be for him.”

Related: Stephen Miller Destroys the Democrats for Being the Party of Terrorists and Illegal Aliens

Mark my words: David Hogg’s days at the DNC are numbered. The only real question is whether he walks out on his own or gets shoved out the door. Either way, this trainwreck was inevitable. Conservatives warned from the start that elevating Hogg to party leadership was a mistake, and now the Democrats are reaping what they sowed. Whether he’s forced out or leaves on his own terms, he’ll be emboldened to go after any incumbent he deems unworthy, plunging the party into a messy, costly civil war it can’t afford.

You heard it here first that David Hogg won't last long at the DNC. Get the inside scoop on Democratic Party turmoil and exclusive analysis you won't find anywhere else. Join PJ Media VIP to access deep-dive coverage of political drama the mainstream media won't touch. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the truth behind the headlines.