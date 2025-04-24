Stephen Miller Destroys the Democrats for Being the Party of Terrorists and Illegal Aliens

During a segment on "Hannity" Wednesday night, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, didn’t mince words as he laid out the dangerous priorities of today’s Democratic Party—pointing out what has become obvious to anyone who has been paying attention lately: that Democrats put terrorists and illegal alien criminals ahead of American citizens.

Advertisement

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened by blasting the Democrats for what he called their twisted focus. “What do you make of a party that has prioritized going after an illegal from El Salvador, whose own wife in her own handwriting claimed he’s a wife-beater, that two judges, judges, designated as an MS-13 gang member?” Hannity asked. “Their second priority is to help provide due process for international students that were supporting a designated terrorist group called Hamas.”

Miller’s response was blunt and direct.

“The Democrat Party has become the party of terrorists and illegal aliens. That is the Democrat Party of today. Who does it sympathize with? Who does it fight for? Who does it move heaven and earth to protect? Illegal alien gang members and foreign terrorists.”

He went on to contrast this with Donald Trump’s approach, calling him a president for all Americans and praising his leadership. “He’s doing it with a determination and a passion and a focus and a commitment we’ve never seen before.”

Miller highlighted the threat posed by Tren de Aragua, a gang so brutal it reportedly drills holes in victims’ hands, chops off fingers, and carries out assassinations. “Based on information discovered by the FBI,” Miller said, the gang is “even plotting assassination attempts inside the United States.” He revealed that “in just the last few weeks, President Trump has found 300 ringleaders and top members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization.” Although some deportations have been delayed by left-wing judges, Miller was clear: “They’re gonna get deported. They’re gonna get sent home.”

Advertisement

Related: New Evidence Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Drops... And It’s Bad



Hannity warned of the stakes, pointing out that under Trump’s current presidency, more than 200 known or suspected terrorists have been apprehended in under 100 days, including one of India’s most wanted. “If that day happens, and we wake up and we turn on the news and we’ve been attacked — maybe 9/11 or worse style — uh, they will have their blood on their hands,” Hannity warned. “They’ve allowed this to happen.”

He also called out the Biden-Harris border disaster, asking, “What’s the estimate? Twelve, 14, 15 million unvetted Biden-Harris illegals?”

“At least that many,” Miller responded. “The rapes, the beatings, the murders, the fentanyl deaths by the hundreds of thousands, the destruction of entire neighborhoods in this country… It is a clear and present danger to the national security of this country.”

Miller criticized left-wing judges for blocking deportations and said Americans are faced with a stark choice: “Either we all side and get behind President Trump to remove these terrorists from our communities, or we let a rogue, radical left judiciary shut down the machinery of our national security apparatus.”

Advertisement

“President Trump will make this nation safer than ever before,” Miller concluded. “He will not be deterred, Sean. He will see this through, I promise you.”

Hannity wrapped up the segment with a warning of his own: “Politics is about addition. I don’t think there’s any American… This is an 80-20 issue. But they double down on this, and it’s not safe for the country.”

The mainstream media won't tell you the full story about the Democrats' priorities. Get uncensored coverage and exclusive analysis of our national security crisis. Don't let radical judges and open borders destroy our safety. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support our mission to expose the truth about America's enemies, both foreign and domestic.