David Hogg’s Days As DNC Vice Chair Are Numbered

David Hogg, the name synonymous with gun control theatrics, now holds a position of power as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). But does he have any idea what he's doing? His latest move suggests that the answer is a resounding "no." Instead of building the party, Hogg decided to launch a $20 million campaign to primary sitting Democrats in blue districts. You read that right. This dumb kid got himself elected as vice chair and now wants to spend millions to start a civil war within his own party.

“We don't want to pick unnecessary fights, but we're willing to do that if our approval rating continues to be at this rate,” Hogg said during an appearance on CNN. “We are here to find the most effective young people in our country, truly generational leaders, and replace people that are failing to meet the moment right now, that we hope step aside.”

Confidence in Democratic congressional leadership has dropped to a record low of just 25%, according to a new Gallup poll. That marks a steep nine-point decline from the previous low of 34% in 2023, and it’s far below the long-term average of 45% dating back to 2001. Hogg thinks the answer is to primary incumbent Democrats to elect the next class of Alexandria Osacio-Cortezes and Jasmine Crocketts. His efforts make sense as an activist but not as a DNC vice chair.

Through his "Leaders We Deserve" organization, Hogg aims to replace those "failing to meet the moment." But who decided that Hogg gets to define what "meeting the moment" means?

Hogg didn’t learn much at Harvard, did he? Is Hogg trying to help the Republican Party win in 2026? His actions certainly suggest so. Maybe we should thank him.

Naturally, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) had other plans.

“I’m gonna really focus on trying to defeat Republican incumbents so we can take back control of the House of Representatives and begin the process of ending this national nightmare that’s being visited upon us by far-right extremism,” he told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week.

Donna Brazile, who used to chair the DNC, even warned that Hogg's crusade could wipe out minority and women leaders.

“My position is many of these so-called safe blue seats — and I can get in trouble — many of them are seats that women and minorities finally had an opportunity to come and sit in because there were no seats at the table for us,” she said. “So before you start wiping clean the menu and the plates and the seats, be very careful.”

When you elevate someone as politically tone-deaf as David Hogg to a leadership role, you’re practically begging for disaster. Hogg doesn’t just lack experience; he lacks the most basic grasp of political strategy. Instead of building consensus or advancing his party’s goals, he’s busy undermining them from within. But then again, strategic discipline has never been the left’s strong suit. Hogg’s cluelessness isn’t just embarrassing — it’s corrosive.

Have you ever met someone young and experienced who was convinced that they were the smartest person in the room, the person who didn’t realize that all the education in the world is no substitute for real-world experience and had to learn the hard way that they don’t know squat? That’s David Hogg. When you’re butting heads with the House Minority Leader already, you’re in trouble.

His stint as DNC vice chair is quickly becoming a textbook example of how arrogance and ignorance don’t mix. I suspect that if he keeps running his mouth, he won’t just be a liability; he’ll be out of a job.

For conservatives, it’s like watching a slow-motion implosion. And it’s glorious.

Will Hogg's antics doom him or the party first?