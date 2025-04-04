Chuck Schumer's Political Career Could Be in Jeopardy

Ever since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voted for the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) last month, the backlash has been severe, and many on the left have been calling on socialist firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to challenge Schumer for his Senate seat.

Taking on a sitting member of party leadership is no small feat. Most of the time, these challenges come from fringe candidates with little name recognition and even less chance of winning. But a stunning new poll flips that script entirely — AOC leads Schumer by a jaw-dropping 19 points in a hypothetical Democratic primary. According to the Data for Progress survey, AOC pulls in 55% support, while the longtime incumbent trails far behind at just 36%.

New - Senate Primary poll - New York



🔵 AOC 55% (+19)

🔵 Schumer (Inc) 36%



Data for progress #C - 767 LV - 3/31 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) April 4, 2025

This is what happens when the radical left-wing base has all the power. You can appease it at times, but it eventually comes for you anyway. Schumer's attempts to walk the line between pragmatism and pleasing the far left wing have backfired spectacularly. His recent efforts to prevent a government shutdown, which required working with Republicans (gasp!), seem to have been the last straw for New York's increasingly militant leftist base.

The Democratic Party is now actively considering replacing one of its most powerful and experienced leaders with a former bartender whose chief legislative accomplishment is the Green New Deal, a socialist fantasy that would destroy the American economy. This is the same AOC who compared border facilities to concentration camps and demanded that we "defund the police" while living in a luxury building with private security and one of those evil gas stoves.

Schumer is nobody’s version of a moderate or mainstream Democrat, but this is New York we’re talking about here. If AOC won a primary against Schumer, she’d be heavily favored to win the general election.

The irony here is delicious. Schumer spent years enabling and apologizing for the radical left, and now it's ready to toss him aside like yesterday's garbage just because of one single vote it didn’t like.

The timing couldn't be worse for Democrats. With President Trump's approval ratings soaring and the economy roaring back thanks to his pro-growth policies, the last thing they need is an internal civil war. But that's exactly what they're getting, as the party continues its headlong rush toward full-blown socialism.

Is it possible that this poll is an outlier? Sure. And, let’s be honest, the pressure on Schumer right now will ease up before he’s even thinking about his reelection campaign. Still, this poll confirms what many of us have been warning about for years: that the Democratic Party has been completely hijacked by its radical wing. The party of JFK is dead, replaced by democratic socialists who think Venezuela is a model to follow rather than a cautionary tale.

If AOC does run and ends up defeating Schumer, it’s truly the point of no return for the Democratic Party. The message will be that if you’re not a fringe Democrat, you have no place in the party. Of course, the only silver lining in this situation is that this practically guarantees Republican victories for years to come.

