BREAKING: Senate Advances Continuing Resolution, Hands Democrats a Crushing Defeat

In yet another embarrassing defeat for Chuck Schumer and his merry band of Democrats, the Senate passed a motion to limit debate on the Continuing Resolution previously passed by the House to fund the government through September.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) was the 60th vote to pass the motion.

The vote was 62-38, exceeding the 60-vote threshold.

With the debate ending, the Continuing Resolution is sure to pass a floor vote, thus funding the government for another six months.

Last week, Democrats were gambling that President Trump couldn’t secure the votes to pass the CR in the House. Yet the House passed the CR in a 217-213 vote on Tuesday, which sent Senate Democrats scrambling.

Then, on Wednesday, a chest-thumping Schumer boldly declared that "Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to invoke cloture on the House CR."

Spoiler alert: They actually did.

“Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort,” Schumer continued. “But Republicans chose a partisan path, drafting their continuing resolution without any input from congressional Democrats."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expertly called Schumer's bluff, sending Democrats scrambling for cover.

The Democrats' surrender on the CR wasn’t entirely unexpected. Despite Schumer’s claim that the GOP didn’t have the votes, behind closed doors, Democrats were already working on a surrender strategy despite their defiant stance in public, and by Thursday evening, Schumer announced he would vote for the CR.

“I believe it is my job to make the best choice for the country to minimize the harms to the American people,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday. “Therefore I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down.”

Of course, that didn’t stop him from pushing his own bogus narrative that the GOP wanted a shutdown.

“There is nobody in the world — nobody — who wants to shut the government down more than Donald Trump and more than Elon Musk,” he claimed without any evidence.

Schumer's attempts to save face were a masterclass in political gymnastics, and he still embarrassed himself as he tried to explain to the radical left-wing base why he was capitulating to Trump.

"The Republican bill is a terrible option. It is not a clean CR,” he said. “But I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even more, even much more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option."

Translation: Our internal polling shows that the public would blame the Democrats for the shutdown.

Schumer isn’t happy about the CR situation; he called MAGA Republicans “bastards” during an appearance on MSNBC Thursday evening.

“To have the conflict on the best ground, we have, summed up in a sentence, that they're making the middle class pay for tax cuts for billionaires,” he whined. “It's much, much better not to be in the middle of a shutdown, which, to divert people from the number one issue we have against these bastards — sorry, these people — which is not only all these cuts, but they're ruining democracy.”

It was obvious that Democrats would try to spin their support for the CR as a bold stand against Trump, despite caving and backing a Republican bill they swore they’d oppose. Their so-called “resistance” crumbled once again, handing Trump and the GOP a clear win. Maybe next time, Schumer should make sure he has real leverage before trying to bluff.

