Democrats in Total Meltdown Over Funding the Government

The Democrat Party is imploding before our eyes. What started as a united front against the House Republicans' six-month continuing resolution has devolved into an epic civil war, with Chuck Schumer playing the role of Benedict Arnold to his own party's cause.

Initially, Schumer stood firm against the CR, leading to a failed cloture vote. But faster than you can say "political expediency," he flipped his position when he realized Democrats might take the blame for furloughing government workers. Talk about a profile in courage!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, never one to miss an opportunity for dramatic opposition, is now leading what amounts to a full-scale revolt against Schumer's capitulation. In typical fashion, she's wrapping her resistance in apocalyptic rhetoric.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk have offered the Congress a false choice between a government shutdown or a blank check that makes a devastating assault on the well-being of working families across America. Let's be clear: neither is a good option for the American people,” Pelosi said in a statement. “But this false choice that some are buying instead of fighting is unacceptable. I salute Leader Hakeem Jeffries for his courageous rejection of this false choice, and I am proud of my colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus for their overwhelming vote against this bill.”

🚨 PELOSI URGES SENATE DEMOCRATS TO BREAK WITH SCHUMER!



Are there going to be enough Democrat votes to shut the government down? pic.twitter.com/41BDmJW26C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

What's particularly amusing is watching Pelosi try to frame this as some sort of feminist crusade, specifically name-dropping Rosa DeLauro and Patty Murray as women leading the charge against the CR. Because, apparently, opposition to funding the government now requires a gender-based rallying cry.

The irony here is delicious. Democrats typically love "clean" CRs — until they don't. Now they're acting like this straightforward funding measure is the end of democracy as we know it. Pelosi and her handpicked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are pushing for a 30-day Band-Aid instead because apparently kicking the can down the road for one month is somehow more virtuous than kicking it for six.

The Democrats are in complete disarray, which is incredibly ironic considering it was less than a week ago that Hakeem Jeffries declared, “We have the Republicans on the run.”

For sure, even with Schumer's embarrassing flip-flop, passage of the CR isn't guaranteed. But one thing is crystal clear: the Democratic Party is in complete disarray. They can't maintain a unified message for more than 24 hours.

"Our general view is that we do not want to shut down the government, but we are not afraid of a government funding showdown, and we will win that showdown because we stand on the side of the American people," Jeffries claimed on Friday.

"What's the difference between a shutdown and a showdown here?" a reporter asked him, but he promptly dodged it.

"Next question," he said.

Jeffries: "We are not afraid of a government funding showdown and we will win that showdown."



Reporter: "What's the difference between a shutdown and a showdown?"



Jeffries: "Next question" pic.twitter.com/iJjkjR61Mp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 14, 2025

They have no idea what they're doing, and now, House Democrats are scrambling to convince Senate Democrats to oppose the CR, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) may consider opposing Schumer in a primary for his Senate seat.

This spectacular display of political incompetence would be entertaining if it weren't so pathetic. While Democrats fight among themselves, the lingering question remains: will they or won’t they force a shutdown?

