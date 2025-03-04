So That’s Why the Oscars Excluded ‘Reagan’

Did you even know the Oscars were on Sunday? I didn't, either. I can't even remember the last time I watched them. But while America was busy ignoring Hollywood's annual self-congratulatory spectacle, a much bigger story was unfolding behind the scenes.

The biopic "Reagan," starring Dennis Quaid as our 40th president, was completely excluded from Oscar consideration. Why? It wasn’t a case of simple political bias. It turns out that “Reagan” failed to meet the Academy's ridiculous DEI standards. That's right — a film about one of America's greatest presidents wasn't even allowed to compete because they didn’t cast a black actress to portray Nancy Reagan or rewrite Margaret Thatcher to be a lesbian.

"I think the situation speaks for itself. There's not really anger and indignation among those of us who made this film, we didn't seriously expect to be nominated for anything by Hollywood in this cultural climate — it's just sadness, really," screenwriter Howard Klausner told Fox News Digital.

When conservative filmmakers have to automatically accept that Hollywood will reject their work regardless of quality, we've reached a dangerous turning point in our culture.

And "Reagan" wasn't alone. A staggering 116 films — 36% of all eligible movies — were eliminated from Best Picture consideration this year for failing to meet the Academy's woke requirements. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences now requires nominees to meet two of four diversity criteria categories focusing on the representation of "underrepresented groups." This is what happens when you let the leftist diversity police take over an industry.

The criteria mandate representation through casting, creative leadership, internships, or marketing — essentially forcing filmmakers to hire based on identity rather than talent. Klausner rightly pointed out, "By these new rules, many previous winners would never have been recognized." Can you imagine the Academy disqualifying "The Godfather" or "Braveheart" from Oscar consideration? That's where we are now.

The divide between Hollywood elites and everyday Americans couldn't be more stark. Producer Mark Joseph plans to apply for a Guinness World Record for the largest disparity between audience and critic ratings; the film has a 98% audience score versus an 18% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The people love it; the "experts" hate it. Shocking!

"Movies seriously used to bring us all together. Now they seem to be a big part of the continuing cultural divide," Klausner lamented. A studio executive bluntly told him, "Now we primarily make movies for 10% of the population," to which Klausner defiantly responded, "I choose the 90%.”

The “Reagan” movie has had other obstacles as well.

Last year, Quaid and the film’s marketing team claimed Facebook wouldn’t allow them to boost a post with Quaid's picture promoting the movie through a paid advertisement. Also, Facebook suspended the movie's official account at least twice over clips it posted of Quaid discussing the movie in media appearances. The marketers said they were told by Facebook that the post "mentions politicians or is about sensitive issues that could influence public opinion, how people vote and may impact the outcome of an election or pending legislation."

"This happened several times, actually, and we were suspended two days in a row," Quaid told Fox News last year. "The last time I heard, Reagan hasn’t been on the ballot in 40 years and, not only that, he’s not even eligible to run because he served two terms."