It’s About to Get Real: California Didn’t Get Trump’s FAFO Memo

On National Girls & Women in Sports Day, a date meant to celebrate female athletes and their achievements, President Donald Trump marked the occasion with the most significant move to protect girls’ and women’s sports since the passage of Title IX in 1972: he signed the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order.

His executive order aims to preserve fairness in women’s athletics by ensuring that only biological females participate in female sports competitions. For those concerned about the erosion of equal opportunities for women in athletics, this order represents a much-needed course correction.

The order takes a firm stand, mandating that federal funds will be revoked from educational programs that allow biological males to compete in women's sports. This comes in response to long-standing concerns over the safety, fairness, and privacy of female athletes.

In the wake of the executive order, NCAA President Charlie Baker called the move a “clear, national standard.” The NCAA inevitably revised its rules and limited participation in women’s sports to female athletes.

The new NCAA policy represents a significant move toward consistency and fairness. While the NCAA ultimately caved, California leftists have decided to resist.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which oversees the state’s high school athletics, refuses to comply with the executive order, citing a 2014 state law (AB 1266) that allows athletes to compete based on their “gender identity.”

"I am disgusted that CIF is disregarding yesterday's executive order and instead doubling down on policies that are not only unfair but dangerous for young women across California,” California Family Council Outreach Director Sophia Lorey told Fox News Digital. “By prioritizing their idol of transgender ideology over the safety and rights of female athletes, they are knowingly exposing high school girls to unsafe competition and stripping them of opportunities guaranteed for them under Title IX.”

"One day, the CIF board will look back and realize they chose to be on the wrong side of history,” Lorey added. “They will have to answer for why they sacrificed the safety, fairness, and dignity of young girls to bow to an ideological agenda. But the rest of us will not stand by while female athletes are illegally prevented from competing fairly in their own sports."

Polling continues to show that an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose letting males who identify as transgender compete in girls' sports, and Trump’s order reflects these sentiments. As California moves forward in defiance, it risks serious consequences, including the loss of federal funding for violating Title IX.

Is this really the hill California leftists want to die on? As Colombia, Mexico, and Canada have recently learned the hard way, taking on Donald Trump comes with swift and unmistakable consequences. If you choose to “eff around” with Trump, you’re bound to “find out” just how wrong you were to underestimate him — sooner rather than later.

Californians are already fed up with their political leadership because of the incompetence surrounding the wildfire response, and it’s doubtful that Gavin Newsom or his Democrat allies have nearly as much political capital as they think to pull off this stunt.