Trump Sets Saturday Tariff Deadline to Force Action from Canada and Mexico

On Thursday, Trump announced a Saturday deadline to impose a hefty 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada. Trump said that these tariffs will remain in effect until both countries undertake meaningful actions to combat illegal immigration and curb the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl into the U.S.

The urgency of this decision is underscored by recent events, including an agreement reached with Colombia, where the threat of similar tariffs compelled the leftist administration to shift its approach and begin accepting deported migrants. This precedent has set the stage for Trump’s latest strategy, which he articulated in a statement from the Oval Office.

“Look, Canada and Mexico, they have never been good to us on trade. They have treated us very unfairly on trade. And we will be able to make that up very quickly because we don’t need the products that they have,” Trump said. “We have all the oil you need. We have all the trees you need, meaning the lumber. We have more than almost anybody in those two categories. In oil, we have more than anybody, and we don’t need anybody’s trees.”

“We have to free up some of the tree areas that we have. We have great lumber in this country,” Trump continued. “We have to free them up environmentally, which I can do very quickly.”

The rationale behind the tariffs is threefold. First, Trump pointed out the substantial number of individuals unlawfully entering the U.S. “We’ll be announcing the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a number of reasons. Number one is the people that have poured into our country so horribly and so much,” he said. Second, he addressed the ongoing drug crisis, emphasizing that fentanyl and other illicit substances continue to plague American society. Finally, he highlighted the financial strain on the U.S. due to significant trade deficits with both nations.

“For us to be subsidizing Canada to the tune of $175 billion a year and subsidizing Mexico to the tune of $250 billion to $300 billion a year—it’s absurd.”

The narrative is clear: America will no longer accept trade deals that do not align with its interests.

“We will really have to do that because we have very big deficits with those countries. Those tariffs may or may not rise with time,” he added, making it clear that this initial move could be just the beginning of a broader economic strategy.

As for whether he would impose tariffs on Canadian and Mexican oil, Trump indicated that a decision would be made soon.

Trump’s critics have cried foul about Trump’s tariff threats, though they’ve clearly worked.

Last week, after initially agreeing to accept deportation flights from the U.S., Colombia abruptly refused to allow them to land, prompting a swift and forceful response from President Trump. Calling out Colombian President Gustavo Petro for jeopardizing U.S. national security, Trump announced immediate retaliatory measures, including a 25% tariff on Colombian imports (set to rise to 50%), a travel ban and visa revocations for Colombian officials and their allies, and increased inspections of Colombian nationals and cargo.

Trump made it clear these actions were just the beginning if Colombia continues to defy its obligations. The pressure worked—Petro quickly caved, even offering his presidential plane to assist in deportation efforts.