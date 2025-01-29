You'll Love What Tom Homan Said About Joy Reid's ICE Raids Meltdown

Tom Homan is easily becoming one of my favorite Trump appointees. In addition to his effective enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws, he’s 100% unapologetic about the work he’s doing.

Recently, MSNBC’s Joy Reid launched into a lengthy meltdown over what she termed “performative” ICE raids happening across the nation. While interviewing New York Attorney General Letitia James, the latter called the raids “reckless.”

“Reckless and also, I mean, as I've said, performative. I mean, I want to show you an image of Kristi Noem, the — who was just confirmed — the former governor who was confirmed as a Department of Homeland Security," Reid replied. "I mean, it's as if she's cosplaying.”

“It's almost a game where she seems to be cosplaying as—I'm not sure what she thinks that she's portraying here,” Reid continued. “She might as well be at Comic-Con looking like this. And it is — it is a — it is — it feels like the attempt, as you said, is to instill fear, not really to enforce the law. You can't say you're going after individuals who are just dangerous criminals if you are invading schools because elementary and high school kids cannot be what you're talking about."

Homan joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Tuesday to respond to Reid’s meltdown. And he did not mince words.

“She’s dumber than a box of rocks,” Homan told Watters.

Fact check: True.

“Bottom line is, let’s talk about Chicago for a minute. Chicago mayor says that we put fear in the elementary schools because ICE agents went to an elementary school — total false story. What ICE did in Chicago is saved [sic] children. What we did in New York today is save children," he continued. "Just in Chicago alone, we arrested at least nine sexual predators, most of them child sex predators. We took them off the street. We took them off the street in New York today. We’re protecting the community. We’re saving children. We’re going to secure that border so less Americans die of fentanyl deaths. We’re securing the border so less women and children are sex trafficked.”

Adding to his point, he highlighted the Biden administration record.

“The Biden administration has a 600% increase in sex trafficking,” he said. “We’re securing the border so less terrorists and people on the terrorist watch list get into the country. Under Biden, we had a 3,500% increase in people on terrorist watch lists. No, we’re saving this nation. We make America safe again. So they need to get out of the way because we’re coming. We’re going to do it. They’re not going to stop us.”

"We're saving this nation. We're making America safe again — so they need to get out of the way." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Av8PqNQAzU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 29, 2025

How can you not love Tom Homan? He's the no-nonsense, unapologetic fighter we need as Border Czar, and he's not taking any crap. This week, when a reporter approached him over alleged poor conditions in ICE detention centers, he took her to task, telling her the allegations were a "bunch of crap."