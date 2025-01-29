WATCH: Tim Walz's First Post-Election National Interview Was a Predictable Meltdown

In his first nationally televised interview since the election, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) didn’t just express his grief over the loss; he laid bare the growing fatigue among Democrats and their supporters in the wake of losing so definitively to President Donald Trump.

The interview took place on MSNBC, of course, with Rachel Maddow hosting, so it met all the requirements of a Democrat safe space. Walz came in with his trademark resting frown to blubber and cry about what’s happening under the new Trump administration in a desperate attempt to stay relevant.

And you just had to know that Project 2025 would come up.

“A lot of people have been today and the last few days crediting your campaign and crediting all the reporting during the campaign that identified Project 2025 as essentially what looked like a blueprint for the incoming Trump administration to dismantle the American government,” Maddow said. “They denied it. They said they had nothing to do with it, said they'd never heard of it. Does it seem to you like that's actually what they're doing?”

“Oh, it is,” Walz declared. “It doesn't seem. It is.”

I guess old habits die hard.

While few would actually go to Walz for political advice, Maddow nevertheless had to ask Walz about what to do next.

“The average person watching you right now who agrees that this needs a big push, push back. What should they do?” Maddow asked.

“Yeah. And you know that overused term, the frog in the boiling water? We've been in the damn pot way too long,” he said. “I think it is speaking up. It's thinking about your neighbors. It's writing and putting those members of Congress. Look, there is no spying amongst those folks. But this is real. This is, you know, they're talking about defunding the police, things that they, you know, puff their chests up and say they're good with making the case.”

This poorly executed analogy only serves to highlight the mental spiral that the Democrat Party is caught in. Rather than proactively fostering a robust counter-narrative against Trump's policies, Walz appeared to be wallowing in the despair — which I would say is pretty on-brand for him.

When addressing the climate following the defeat, Walz lamented, “To the voters, I'm with this too. Everybody's fatigued. Trust me, I get it. It was pure hell, and the disappointment and the frustration, and I'm, you know, soul-searching – what could we have done to make the case? Because we knew this was coming."

Aww, that’s cute. He really thought he and Kamala had a shot?

According to multiple reports, not once during the election did the Harris-Walz internal polling show Kamala ahead. Did the campaign not share this with the candidates?

Unable to accept defeat, Walz did what Democrats do best: promote a hoax scandal. Apropos of nothing, Walz nonchalantly quipped in the middle of a rant, “You know, we spent three days, you know, debating ... trying to debate that President Musk gave a Nazi salute — of course he did!”

Does he really want to go there?

Walz knows as much as we all do that Musk didn’t do a Nazi salute. The following video shows Walz doing the exact same gesture, including pounding his heart first, at a rally:

So why continue to push this hoax? Because this is all Democrats have now. In 2017, it was “Russia! Russia! Russia!” In 2025, it’s “Nazi! Nazi! Nazi!”

Ironically, Walz actually advised his fellow Democrats not to “take the bait on the distractions.”

So as the Democrats regroup in the wake of their losses, one can only hope that they take a hard look at the sobering truth. No amount of self-pity or cryptic metaphors will revive their chances if they don’t reevaluate their disconnected approach to engaging with the American electorate.

How many post-election polls and focus groups have all pointed to the fact that voters feel that Democrats don’t care about the issues that matter to them anymore? Like all of them. Yet Democrats like Walz are hellbent on the idea the problem is Trump for doing exactly what he said he would do if reelected.