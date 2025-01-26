White House: Colombia ‘Has Agreed to All of President Trump’s Terms'

The government of Colombia has officially caved to President Trump, according to the White House.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement recieved by Pj media. “Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement. The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

Advertisement

Leavitt added, “Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

This is a tremendous victory for President Trump. After Colombia unexpectedly refused to accept U.S. military flights carrying deported illegal immigrants over the weekend, President Donald Trump responded with epic force.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Colombia’s socialist president, Gustavo Petro, accusing him of jeopardizing U.S. national security. In retaliation, Trump announced immediate measures, including tariffs on Colombian imports, visa bans for officials and their families, enhanced cargo inspections, and financial sanctions. Petro quickly reversed course, offering his presidential plane to assist in repatriating the deportees, signaling a victory for Trump’s tough stance.

Previous: Trump Got Colombia’s President to Fold in Record Time

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump added. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!”

Less than an hour later, Petro folded. Hardcore.

“Colombian President Gustavo Petro is offering his presidential plane to help repatriate deportees from the US who were set to arrive in the country Sunday morning, the presidency said,” CNN reported.

Advertisement

President Petro, in a post on X, tried a flex of his own, expressing his mixed feelings about the U.S., disliking travel here but appreciating certain aspects like visiting Washington, D.C.'s black neighborhoods. He claimed to respect certain cultural icons but criticized Trump's energy policies, suggesting they threaten humanity due to greed, and humorously proposed discussing this over whiskey despite his health issues.

Yeah, it was weird.

He continued to assert his resilience against any U.S. attempts to dominate Colombia, likening himself to historical figures like Bolívar. Petro emphasizes Colombia's rich history and cultural heritage, positioning it as a global heart of freedom. In response to U.S. tariffs threats, he issued threats.

Trump, a mi no me gusta mucho viajar a los EEUU, es un poco aburridor, pero confieso que hay cosas meritorias, me gusta ir a los barrios negros de Washington, allí ví una lucha entera en la capital de los EEUU entre negros y latinos con barricadas, que me pareció una pendejada,… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 26, 2025

Many on the left started freaking out about a tariff war with Colombia because of Trump's threats.

BREAKING: Get ready for the price of gas and coffee to rise…. Trump says he will implement 25 to 50% tariffs on all Colombian imports as retaliation for them not accepting immigrants. pic.twitter.com/7WtZqwZuq5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 26, 2025

Advertisement

Trump’s tariffs on Colombia are going to make the products you buy MORE EXPENSIVE! pic.twitter.com/rSfQT1auuk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 26, 2025

To “punish” Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee.



Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia.



Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class. https://t.co/gcAomtzmCb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2025

In the end, Trump won.