White House: Colombia ‘Has Agreed to All of President Trump’s Terms'

Matt Margolis | 10:32 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The government of Colombia has officially caved to President Trump, according to the White House.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement recieved by Pj media. “Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement. The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

Leavitt added, “Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

This is a tremendous victory for President Trump. After Colombia unexpectedly refused to accept U.S. military flights carrying deported illegal immigrants over the weekend, President Donald Trump responded with epic force. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Colombia’s socialist president, Gustavo Petro, accusing him of jeopardizing U.S. national security. In retaliation, Trump announced immediate measures, including tariffs on Colombian imports, visa bans for officials and their families, enhanced cargo inspections, and financial sanctions. Petro quickly reversed course, offering his presidential plane to assist in repatriating the deportees, signaling a victory for Trump’s tough stance.

Previous: Trump Got Colombia’s President to Fold in Record Time

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump added. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!”

Less than an hour later, Petro folded. Hardcore.

“Colombian President Gustavo Petro is offering his presidential plane to help repatriate deportees from the US who were set to arrive in the country Sunday morning, the presidency said,” CNN reported.

President Petro, in a post on X, tried a flex of his own, expressing his mixed feelings about the U.S., disliking travel here but appreciating certain aspects like visiting Washington, D.C.'s black neighborhoods. He claimed to respect certain cultural icons but criticized Trump's energy policies, suggesting they threaten humanity due to greed, and humorously proposed discussing this over whiskey despite his health issues. 

Yeah, it was weird. 

He continued to assert his resilience against any U.S. attempts to dominate Colombia, likening himself to historical figures like Bolívar. Petro emphasizes Colombia's rich history and cultural heritage, positioning it as a global heart of freedom. In response to U.S. tariffs threats, he issued threats.

Many on the left started freaking out about a tariff war with Colombia because of Trump's threats.

In the end, Trump won.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

