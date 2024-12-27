Another Left-Wing Billionaire Seeks to Kiss Trump’s Ring

Bill Gates is the latest left-wing billionaire to seek a seat at Donald Trump’s table. On Friday, the President-elect posted a message to Truth Social, revealing that the Microsoft co-founder had requested to visit him at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate.

In his message, Trump said, "Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT.”

It sure sounds like Trump is just as amused by the latest left-wing millionaire/billionaire to seek an opportunity to kiss his ring.

Maybe Trump should start selling rings, in addition to watches, shoes, and fragrances. It’s just a thought.

Gates’s request comes as a growing list of tech executives, many who are known Democrat supporters and big donors, have been making their way to Mar-a-Lago ahead of Trump’s January inauguration. Some of these executives have even opened their checkbooks to donate to Trump’s inaugural fund.

This comes after Gates donated $50 million to a pro-Kamala Harris PAC — which was obviously not a wise investment. Despite his support for Kamala, after Trump’s November victory, Gates extended his congratulations to Trump.

Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance. America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 7, 2024

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also met with Trump before Christmas and contributed $1 million through Amazon to the fund. Bezos also brought his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, to the dinner, and Amazon will be streaming the inauguration, offering another $1 million in in-kind donations.

BREAKING: Jeff Bezos spotted arriving for dinner with President-Elect Donald Trump and Melania at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/DDMm63deg3 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 19, 2024

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also made a $1 million donation to Trump’s inaugural fund, even after his platform infamously censored stories that seemed politically beneficial to Trump during this campaign.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew also paid a visit to Trump, a significant move considering that his company is facing a potential ban in the U.S. The gesture underscores the business world’s willingness to cozy up to Trump, who has a solid record of opposing excessive regulations.

There’s little reason to believe that these left-wing billionaires will stay loyal. But for now, it really is amusing to watch them scramble to kiss Trump’s ring and play nice. I’m sure Trump isn’t falling for it, of course. He’ll do what he thinks is best for the American people, but maybe these big tech titans will stop working so hard against him for a while because they know they have no other choice.

Hey, you never know; maybe some will realize they've been backing the wrong party all these years. Dare to dream, I suppose.