Chris Wallace: ‘It Would Be a Miracle' for Kamala Harris to Win Based on CNN Exit Poll Data

Exit poll data is starting to trickle in, and I urge you all to take this information with a grain of salt. I’m reporting it because it’s interesting, but don’t let yourselves get too excited by it.

According to CNN’s exit polls, the mood of the American electorate is undeniably bleak — a reality that spells significant challenges for Kamala Harris’s campaign. CNN’s David Chalian broke down some of the critical numbers of his network’s exit polls that highlight the national sentiment, starting with the overall “dour mood in terms of the way people feel things are going in the United States.”

The data Chalian presented paints a stark picture: only 7% of voters feel “enthusiastic” about the country’s current trajectory, with another 19% saying they are “satisfied.” However, the vast majority — 43% are “dissatisfied,” and 29% express outright anger, which means that 72% of voters are either dissatisfied or angry about the state of the nation.

Adding to these woes is the statistic on Biden’s approval. According to Chalian, “President Joe Biden’s approval rating [is] at 41% in these early preliminary exit poll findings,” with 58% of voters nationwide expressing disapproval. These figures align with pre-election polling, confirming that Biden — and by extension, Harris as his former Vice President — is under a cloud of negative perception.

Chalian continued with another striking statistic: 61% of voters believe America’s best days are still ahead, while 34% feel they’re in the past. Despite this optimism about the country’s potential, the current discontent weighs heavily on the current administration’s shoulders, making Kamala’s path forward more precarious.

CNN analyst Chris Wallace didn’t mince words about what these numbers mean for Kamala Harris’s chances. With Americans so overwhelmingly “dissatisfied” and “angry,” Wallace argued, “in conventional terms, it would be a miracle that Kamala Harris could win with that kind of headwind.”

The dissatisfaction isn’t merely about the mood but links directly to the administration Harris was part of. Wallace emphasized that Harris’s affiliation with Biden’s tenure — marked by such low approval numbers — could prove an insurmountable obstacle. He remarked that if Harris were to overcome these numbers, she would need to perform “a remarkable job of somehow separating herself that she’s part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

In her response, Dana Bash acknowledged the staggering 72% dissatisfaction and anger rate, which she’s rarely seen so high. She posed a critical question: would this frustration target Kamala Harris due to her association with the current administration, or could it also reflect on Donald Trump’s potential return?

Perhaps it was just projecting because such numbers are always bad for the incumbent party. Wallace pointed this out, noting that this level of public discontent is likely to be seen as a referendum on the incumbent administration, which Harris is a part of, making her chances of winning “a miracle.”