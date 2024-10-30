The Left Has Lost Control of the Narrative on Biden Calling Trump Supporters ‘Garbage'

We were supposed to be reacting to Kamala's "closing argument" speech that took place Tuesday night. Instead, Joe Biden's offensive comments about Trump supporters have been the topic du jour.

Whether this was a deliberate sabotage by Biden or just him accidentally saying the quiet part out loud, we may never know. But Biden's comments were part of the discussion Wednesday during the White House Daily Press Briefing, and Karine Jean-Pierre naturally took questions about it.

“Can you address the president’s comments yesterday referring to Trump supporters as ‘garbage?’...Does he think less of Americans who support Trump than he does of those who do not? And two, why is he using that kind of rhetoric? How is that presidential?” a reporter asked.

Naturally, Jean-Pierre was fully aware of the poorly crafted explanation the White House provided for Biden’s remarks and claimed that despite what we all clearly heard, he was not calling Trump supporters "garbage."

“He does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage. That is not what he views. The president has said this for more than three years now… he is a president for all… and it doesn't matter who you voted for… he is a president for all. But hateful rhetoric he hears… he will call that out,” Karine Jean-Pierre.

Wow, that is literally the same thing the Harris campaign told MSNBC.

"The president did clarify what he was talking about, but the vice president has been clear that her campaign, her presidency is about all Americans," Harris campaign senior adviser Stephanie Cutter told the network. "And, you know, when she's president, she's not going to care who you voted for."

There's been some coordination between the Harris-Walz campaign and the White House on how to respond to this. Of course, Jean-Pierre's explanation didn't exactly pass the smell test.

“Does he have any regret for not being more… his language was not specific… if you were any sort of normal person listening to that video or looking at the clips online, you could come to the conclusion that he was calling, at minimum, this one man [Trump] ‘garbage,’ or if not, all Trump supporters ‘garbage’... Does he have any regret how this has shadowed Vice President Harris’ campaign?” the reporter inquired.

“He [Biden] understood that what he said was being taken out of context,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “He was talking about hateful rhetoric.”

Karine Jean-Pierre is pressed on Biden's "garbage" comment:



"Does [Biden] think less of Americans who support Trump than he does who do not? Why is he using that kind of rhetoric? How is that presidential?" pic.twitter.com/knVsbEKepg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2024

The questions didn’t stop. Another reporter pointed out that back in 2016, Hillary Clinton had called Trump supporters “deplorables” on the campaign trail, which backfired spectacularly on her. The reporter wondered if there is any concern that Biden's comments will have a similar impact.

REPORTER: Is this Biden’s “basket of deplorables” moment?



KJP: He wasn't speaking about Trump supporters! pic.twitter.com/ReDA0Vfc8R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2024

No matter what the White House claims about what Joe Biden said, we all heard it with our own ears. We know what he said. We know what he meant. This is what Democrats really think about you. And you know that if she wins in November then they'll treat you like garbage.

