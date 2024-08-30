Kamala Has Bidenesque Brain Break During Georgia Rally

Joe Biden hasn't yet joined Kamala Harris on the campaign trail, but that doesn't mean you have to miss on his classic Bidenesque brain breaks. They were common with Biden, just like his getting lost on stage, or his claiming to talk to dead people on multiple occasions.

We still have Kamala Harris to laugh at. Sure, her issues aren't exactly the same as Biden's, but the results are just as cringeworthy. Her word salads, of course, are legendary, but it turns out that just like Biden, she has her own "brain breaks."

This goes against the narrative that Kamala the prosecutor would be a force to be reckoned with this campaign. I'm not sure how we were supposed to fall for that, considering that this is the same Kamala who was such a disaster in 2020 that she didn't even make it to the first primary. She was no different than Biden in 2008. Just like Biden needed Obama to drag him out of obscurity, Kamala needed Biden to yank her from the pile of failed Democratic hopefuls.

Something tells me that Democrats are going to wish she'd faded into obscurity during this election cycle too. Take, for example, her latest rally in Savannah, Ga., where she had a Bidenesque incident.

"He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c — the supreme land of our nation, the United States Constitution," Kamala said.

If any of you would like to take a stab at translating that, go for it. I certainly can't make sense of it. I guess she was trying to say without evidence that Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution? Where did she get that idea, or has the campaign just figured that they can make up any silly accusation they want and it won't matter?

You know, we often made fun of Biden for his lost battles with the teleprompter — but his advanced age and cognitive decline were the likely reasons for it. What's Harris's excuse?

This is important because the mainstream media and the Democratic Party are practically bending over backward to clean up Harris's image and reinvent her before the voters. To call this a Herculean task would be the understatement of the year. After all, just like Biden, she's been out there almost daily for three and a half years. We've seen this Kamala before, and while she's been very careful to maintain a well-orchestrated campaign, the cracks are forming.

Again, we can chalk Biden's endless gaffes to age, but what's Kamala's excuse? It took her five weeks to finally do an interview after becoming the nominee for her party, and not only did she need her male running mate to essentially hold her hand through the interview, but she didn't exactly do well either.

With just over two months left in this election, what kind of gaffes await us?