Kamala Copies ANOTHER Trump Campaign Policy Proposal

Remember when Republicans were thrilled that Democrats rallied behind Kamala Harris because she is such a bad campaigner? Well, clearly, she still is.

Her first major policy revelation, of course, was announcing that, if elected, she would "eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitility [sic] workers,” which Donald Trump had proposed months earlier.

Advertisement

It turns out that Kamala wasn’t done plagiarizing Trump’s platform.

Ahead of a speech in North Carolina, the Harris-Walz campaign unveiled a package of over a dozen economic policies designed to “lower costs for American families,” which include her controversial Soviet-style price controls, a $25,000 subsidy for first-time homebuyers, and a Child Tax Credit offering $6,000 per child during a baby’s first year.

Related: Kamala Officially Chickens Out of First Debate With Trump

Does that last one sound a bit familiar to you? It should, because earlier this month, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), said that he wanted to increase the child tax credit.

"So tell me specifically what you want to do to expand the child care tax credit, because it's like two grand per kid right now,’ CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked him earlier this week.

"Well, I think one of the things you can do is make it bigger per child,” he replied. "I think we'd love to see it at a higher dollar value—"

"Do you have a number in mind?” Brennan asked.

"Again, President Trump and I have proposed that. I mean, look, I'd love to see a child tax credit that's $5,000 per child. But you, of course, have to work with Congress to see how possible and viable that is."

Advertisement

Vance also discussed his efforts to address surprise medical bills for parents, particularly when they unknowingly use out-of-network providers. He emphasized his support for pro-family policies and highlighted his sponsorship of legislation to stop this practice.

Vance also called out Harris for disagreeing with the idea of increasing the Child Tax Credit.

"I've got to push back against something a little bit, Margaret, because when these comments, where I said parents should pay lower taxes via the Child Tax Credit came out, the Harris administration immediately jumped and said, we disagree with this. The Harris campaign said we disagree with this,” he pointed out. "So do they want the elimination of the Child Tax Credit? Or were they just being careless in responding to remarks that I made three years ago?"

Related: Tim Walz Looks Like an Increasing Liability for Harris

"They should clarify it, maybe in an interview with you,” Vance suggested. "But of course, Kamala Harris refuses to do interviews with anybody."

Sure enough, Harris’s response was to come up with her own Child Tax Credit increase proposal as part of her broader economic plan, without the usual interviews or press conferences. Her efforts to unveil a policy agenda haven’t exactly gone well so far. She’s already been called out for plagiarizing Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” plan, and the Washington Post literally trashed her Soviet-style "price controls” plan.

Advertisement

I don’t doubt the liberal media will gush about this Child Tax Credit proposal. It may not be the same thing JD Vance proposed, but does anyone really believe this would have been part of her agenda had it not been for Vance?