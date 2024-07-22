Here's Proof That Kamala Harris Was in on the Cover-Up of Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Kamala Harris is, without a doubt, the most likely candidate to take over for Joe Biden. As the sitting vice president — who is also a black woman — the identity-obsessed Democratic Party is already starting to coalesce behind her, and it is extremely unlikely that the party would pass over her because it would trigger so many on the left.

But Harris comes with a lot of baggage. For one thing, as Biden's vice president, she owns the Biden-Harris record. Well before Biden's debate performance sent his candidacy into a death spiral, Donald Trump was crushing Biden on the issues. As if that wasn't a big enough problem, Harris served as the administration's border czar. Immigration has become one of the top issues of this campaign, and her role as border czar will hurt her going forward, perhaps more than any other issue.

But she has another problem in her role in the cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline. Back in January, Harris told ABC News that she's "spent a lot of time with Biden" and insisted he was just fine.

"I'll tell you, the reality of it is, and I've spent a lot of time with Biden, be it in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room, and other places – he is extraordinarily smart," she claimed. "He has the ability to see around the corner in terms of what might be the challenges we face as a nation or globally."

She also blasted the Hur report's characterization of Biden. “The way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts, and clearly politically motivated, gratuitous," she said.

The following six-minute compilation contains other examples of Harris covering up for Biden.

WATCH: Over 6 minutes of Kamala Harris covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline.



For years, she said Biden is "very bold and vibrant" and is "tireless in terms of working." Kamala claimed Biden "is gonna be fine," and said he "is in good shape, in good health."



Kamala LIED. pic.twitter.com/d2domPIUOA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2024

The pro-Trump PAC Make America Great Again, Inc., promptly released the following ad after Biden dropped out.

“Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline," the narrator begins before playing clips of Kamala touting Biden's health and stamina.

"But Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job – so she did it," the ad continues. "Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American dream – dead. They created this mess. They – no, Kamala, owns this failed record.”

Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead. pic.twitter.com/H3Oyew0ug9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 21, 2024

At this point, despite Democrats coalescing behind Kamala Harris, it is not inevitable that she will get the nomination. There are voices in the Democratic Party that don't believe she can win and will likely push for an alternative.