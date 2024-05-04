Biden White House Goes Into Full Election Denier Mode

Matt Margolis | 9:25 AM on May 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Friday, Joe Biden named nineteen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian honor. The award ceremony took place Friday evening, and it was the usual dumpster fire you can expect when Biden speaks publicly.

Advertisement

One of the recipients of the award was Al Gore, and I couldn't help but notice something rather interesting about the short biography the White House posted about him.

Al Gore
 
Al Gore is a former Vice President, United States Senator, and member of the House of Representatives. After winning the popular vote, he accepted the outcome of a disputed presidential election for the sake of our unity. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for his bold action on climate change.

It sounds to me that the Biden White House still thinks the 2000 presidential election results are "disputed." Are they? No, they're not. There have been countless recounts that have been conducted that have concluded that George W. Bush won the election in Florida, and was the rightful winner of the presidency. Al Gore didn't concede because he was selflessly choosing to give up the presidency in the name of national unity; he conceded because he lost.

Why would the White House write Gore's biography like this? Why would they infer that Gore was the rightful winner of the election?

Because Joe Biden is an election denier who believes that Al Gore did, in fact, win the election.

Advertisement

In 2013, during a fundraiser for Ed Markey, who was running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts at the time, he couldn't have been clearer about his thoughts on the 2000 election. Biden said, "This man was elected president of the United States of America," in reference to Al Gore. "But for the good of the nation, when the bad decision, in my view, was made, he did the right thing for the nation."

RelatedWATCH: Joe Biden Glitches During Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Biden was referring to the Supreme Court's decision in Bush v. Gore, in which the court stepped in to halt the endless recounts as Gore's campaign kept attempting to change counting requirements until they achieved the result they were hoping for. Even if the recount Gore wanted to take place had occurred, Bush would have won.

But Biden doesn't think so.

"I’ve served longer than all but 13 members of the United States Senate. I can’t think of very many who would put his country first like that at a really, really, really difficult time. There’s an awful lot of folks Al and I both know who have run for president and still haven’t gotten over it," Biden said at the Markey fundraiser. 

Advertisement

“Al, you set an example for this country that is going to live as long as recorded history, about the man who won by a decision that I think constitutional scholars now and in the future will conclude was an ill-fated decision,” Biden said. “The way you stepped up, it was amazing.”

Without a doubt, Joe Biden believed that Al Gore was the rightful winner of the 2000 election, and the Al Gore biography on the White House website shows he still thinks so, proving again that Biden is an election denier.

Of course, despite his recent rhetoric that election deniers are a threat to democracy, Biden also denied the results of the 2016 election. While campaigning in 2020, Biden agreed with a supporter of his who told him she thought Trump was an illegitimate president. Kamala Harris has also said that Trump was an illegitimate president.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: AL GORE JOE BIDEN ELECTIONS

Recommended

Well, Well, Well, Guess Whose Name Just Came Up in the Trump NYC Trial Victoria Taft
‘Ozempic Face’ Destroying the Hollywood Beautiful People? Ben Bartee
If You Thought the Campus Protests Were Bad For Biden Now, Wait Until the Summer Rick Moran
Belmont Club: The Woke God Richard Fernandez
It's Hard to Imagine a Worse Day for Stormy and the NYC Prosecutors in the Hush Trump Case Victoria Taft
This Is Why Trump Should Pick Tulsi Gabbard for VP Kevin Downey Jr.

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
WATCH: Joe Biden Glitches During Medal of Freedom Ceremony
‘Ozempic Face’ Destroying the Hollywood Beautiful People?
VIP Gold Chat: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully – Replay Available
Advertisement