Biden White House Goes Into Full Election Denier Mode

On Friday, Joe Biden named nineteen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian honor. The award ceremony took place Friday evening, and it was the usual dumpster fire you can expect when Biden speaks publicly.

Advertisement

One of the recipients of the award was Al Gore, and I couldn't help but notice something rather interesting about the short biography the White House posted about him.

Al Gore



Al Gore is a former Vice President, United States Senator, and member of the House of Representatives. After winning the popular vote, he accepted the outcome of a disputed presidential election for the sake of our unity. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for his bold action on climate change.

It sounds to me that the Biden White House still thinks the 2000 presidential election results are "disputed." Are they? No, they're not. There have been countless recounts that have been conducted that have concluded that George W. Bush won the election in Florida, and was the rightful winner of the presidency. Al Gore didn't concede because he was selflessly choosing to give up the presidency in the name of national unity; he conceded because he lost.

Why would the White House write Gore's biography like this? Why would they infer that Gore was the rightful winner of the election?

Because Joe Biden is an election denier who believes that Al Gore did, in fact, win the election.

Advertisement

In 2013, during a fundraiser for Ed Markey, who was running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts at the time, he couldn't have been clearer about his thoughts on the 2000 election. Biden said, "This man was elected president of the United States of America," in reference to Al Gore. "But for the good of the nation, when the bad decision, in my view, was made, he did the right thing for the nation."

Related: WATCH: Joe Biden Glitches During Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Biden was referring to the Supreme Court's decision in Bush v. Gore, in which the court stepped in to halt the endless recounts as Gore's campaign kept attempting to change counting requirements until they achieved the result they were hoping for. Even if the recount Gore wanted to take place had occurred, Bush would have won.

But Biden doesn't think so.

"I’ve served longer than all but 13 members of the United States Senate. I can’t think of very many who would put his country first like that at a really, really, really difficult time. There’s an awful lot of folks Al and I both know who have run for president and still haven’t gotten over it," Biden said at the Markey fundraiser.

Advertisement

“Al, you set an example for this country that is going to live as long as recorded history, about the man who won by a decision that I think constitutional scholars now and in the future will conclude was an ill-fated decision,” Biden said. “The way you stepped up, it was amazing.”

Without a doubt, Joe Biden believed that Al Gore was the rightful winner of the 2000 election, and the Al Gore biography on the White House website shows he still thinks so, proving again that Biden is an election denier.

Of course, despite his recent rhetoric that election deniers are a threat to democracy, Biden also denied the results of the 2016 election. While campaigning in 2020, Biden agreed with a supporter of his who told him she thought Trump was an illegitimate president. Kamala Harris has also said that Trump was an illegitimate president.