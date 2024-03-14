Even CNN Admits Fani Willis Keeps Embarrassing Herself

Matt Margolis | 10:42 AM on March 14, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

Fani Willis may have worn a dress backward during her outlandish testimony last month, but she’s embarrassed herself far worse since.

On Wednesday, Judge Scott McAfee quashed six of the charges against Donald Trump and his co-defendants. While several others remain intact, the Associated Press described it as "a blow for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who already is facing an effort to have her removed from the prosecution over her romantic relationship with a colleague."

Advertisement

"The Court made the correct legal decision to grant the special demurrers and quash important counts of the indictment brought by DA Fani Willis,” Trump’s lead counsel in the Fulton County, Ga., case said in a statement posted to X/Twitter. "The counts dismissed against President Trump are 5, 28 and 38, which falsely claimed he solicited GA public officials to violate their oath of office. The ruling is a correct application of the law, as the prosecution failed to make specific allegations of any alleged wrongdoing on those counts. The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes election interference and should be dismissed.”

It wasn’t just a major blow for Willis—it was also a major embarrassment for her. And you don’t have to take my word for it.

Just ask CNN.

"I don’t think this ruling changes the type of evidence that the DA’s going to be able to introduce, but it does knock out some of the charges, and look, it’s embarrassing for prosecutors," CNN's senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Wednesday on CNN’s "Newsroom." "It’s a screwup by prosecutors when you bring a charge and then a judge throws it out before it even goes to trial."

Advertisement

And Honig was far from done with his damning assessment of the development.

"There have been several screwups, frankly, by the DA throughout the history of this case,” he said. "Going back to the investigative phase, the DA got herself disqualified from a small piece of the case because she created a political conflict of interest. The judge who was overseeing the grand jury removed Fani Willis from the case."

Related: The Biden Admin Planted an Operative in Fani Willis’ Office to Target Trump, Say Sources

Honig continued, "We’ve seen Fani Willis make public statements in the church and elsewhere that have now been called into question that I think violate the ethics of prosecutorial rules, and now we’ve seen six of the charges thrown out of the case, and unlike the conflict of interest issue, this does go to the charges against the defendant. This does go to the indictment itself. And there is still a case—the lead charge the racketeering case is still in place—but this is a setback."

Advertisement

Though not entirely related to this issue, Fani Willis also faces allegations of a conflict of interest for having an affair with one of her prosecutors, Nathan Wade, and paying him more than his counterparts despite having less experience in RICO cases. The two also reportedly took romantic trips together and may have lied under oath about when their relationship started.


Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Hunter Biden Knows He's Untouchable While Daddy Has Garland on a Leash Stephen Kruiser
I Guess This is What 'Decolonization' Looks Like Rick Moran
Now We Know Why That Philly Mass Shooting Story Vanished Kevin Downey Jr.
Bidenflation Is Even Worse Than You Think Chris Queen
Here Are the Most Embarrassing Moments for Democrats During Hur’s Testimony Matt Margolis
Woke Sonja Looks Like Something Red Sonja Wouldn't Hesitate to Kill Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The State of the Biden Campaign
Making a Killing: LGBTQ Groomers Selling Dangerous $46 ‘Chest Binders’ Online
Dylan Mulvaney Dropped a Music Video He Should Pick Back Up
Advertisement