BOMBSHELL: The Biden Admin Planted an Operative in Fani Willis’ Office to Target Trump, Say Sources

There are brand new concerns about the Biden administration's interference in the 2024 presidential election. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office admitted during a hearing last month that they communicated with the Biden White House as it built its case to prosecute Donald Trump. Now, sources have since come forward to reveal that the Biden administration allegedly placed a Democrat operative into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office with the specific goal of targeting former President Donald Trump.

The sources, who spoke to Breitbart News on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retribution, describe the District Attorney's Office environment as "corrupt."

"One significant figure is overlooked in the Fulton County scandal concerning Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis and her alleged lover and fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade, the sources said: Meet Jeff DiSantis — the county’s Deputy District Attorney with professional experience far greater than the average county employee," reports Wendell Husebø of Breitbart. "DiSantis worked on Willis’s 2020 campaign, sources told Breitbart News, and was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia with extensive knowledge of campaign finance law."

According to his official bio on the Fulton County website, DiSantis "worked for candidates in 30 states running for a variety of offices, including President of the United States, United States Senator, Governor, United States Representative, Attorney General, District Attorney, and Mayor, as well as for a national political party committee. He has served as a campaign manager, media consultant, pollster, press spokesman, research director, and policy advisor."

The sources say it was Jeff DiSantis who was directly colluding with the White House to target Trump. "DiSantis did this," a source said. “He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.”

Citing his extensive history and ties to the Georgia Democratic Party machine, the sources told Breitbart they were "one hundred percent" certain DiSantis was a Biden administration plant. "DiSantis is the one pulling the strings on this whole thing. Everybody heard Fani testify. It's no secret that she's not smart. That is how she sounds and acts every day of the week."

“Anyone that has common sense knows that the White House has been involved in this prosecution,” a source explained. “This shouldn’t just miraculously happen. Of course, she’s [Willis] not going to prosecute the former president [of the] United States without the current administration’s approval.”

Jeff DiSantis allegedly played a pivotal role in the selection of grand jurors for the Trump case, with sources pointing to the use of voter registration data as a potential influencing factor.

“Part of why you’re raising money as a candidate is to get money to buy the data about who are your voters. DiSantis, as the former head of the state Democratic Party, he’s going to know you know [the data] in Georgia,” one source told Breitbart. “There’s not one conservative person on that grand jury.”

The sources added that DiSantis played a role on Willis's transition team following her November 2020 election victory, and assisted Willis's lover, Nathan Wade, in the selection of personnel for his newly established office.

