Fani Willis Offers Pathetic Response to Cellphone Data That Proved She Lied in Court

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has maintained that her romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade began after she appointed him as the special prosecutor in the case against Trump in November 2021. But, earlier this month, Robin Yeartie, a former "good friend" and employee of Willis, testified under oath that their relationship began in 2019. Both Willis and Wade testified to the contrary, but last week, new court filings by Donald Trump's attorneys revealed cellphone data contradicted their testimony The data showed that Wade made at least 35 visits to Willis's neighborhood before she hired him, with several of those visits appearing to be overnight stays.

Fani Willis formally responded to the allegations in a new court filing, and it's as desperate as you could have predicted.

For starters, Willis's team seeks to have the evidence excluded from the case by deeming it inadmissable.

Supplemental Exhibit 38 contains both telephone records that have not been admitted into evidence and an affidavit and other documents containing unqualified opinion evidence. For the reasons set forth below, the Court must exclude Defendant Trump’s inadmissible proposed Supplemental Exhibit 38 from consideration, or, at a minimum, it must also consider the State’s rebuttal evidence that demonstrates the unreliability of the unqualified opinion evidence improperly introduced by Defendant Trump.

Are you laughing yet? Well, there's more. After pages and pages were devoted to explaining why Willis's team thought the evidence should be excluded, the filing then went on to dispute the evidence directly.

Sort of. "But even if, in spite of all of these evidentiary deficiencies, the Court determines that it can still consider Defendant Trump’s proposed Supplemental Exhibit 38, the phone records simply do not prove anything relevant," the filing claims. "The records do nothing more than demonstrate that Special Prosecutor Wade’s telephone was located somewhere within a densely populated multiple-mile radius where various residences, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and other businesses are located."

At this point, they bring out the big guns: bold and underlined texts, and even ALL CAPS.

The records do not prove, in any way, the content of the communications between Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis; they do not prove that Special Prosecutor Wade was ever at any particular location or address; they do not prove that Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis were ever in the same place during any of the times listed in Supplemental Exhibit 38; and, in fact, on multiple relevant dates and times, evidence clearly demonstrates that District Attorney Willis was elsewhere, including at work at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office AND VISTING THE THREE CRIME SCENES WHERE A MASS MURDER MOTIVATED BY RACE AND GENDER BIAS HAD TAKEN PLACE.

Oh, well, because it is bold, underlined, and ALL CAPS, it must be true, right?

One thing that is quite clear from this filing is that Willis's team doesn't explicitly deny that Wade was at at Willis's home, or stayed overnight.

As for the assertion that evidence shows that Willis wasn't even at the house when Wade was supposedly visiting, well, the calendars and emails she said proved this were for the wrong dates.

Fani Willis gets desperate.



Willis responds to the affair cell data by claiming her calendars/emails prove she wasn't with Wade.



There's a big problem.



The hook-ups took place on Sept 11-12 and Nov 30 of 2021.



The calendars/emails aren't for those dates. (See examples.)



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3r9ksE60BI — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 24, 2024

Oops.