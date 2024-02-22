Joe Biden’s Brother’s Testimony Was Rife with Contradictions

On Wednesday, Joe Biden's younger brother James testified in a private interview on Capitol Hill, during which he claimed that Joe "never had any involvement" in the business dealings of members of his family.

"I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities," he said in his prepared opening statement. "None."

But Republicans are pointing out that the younger Biden brother contradicted himself many times during his testimony. For example, James Biden claimed he wasn't part of a deal with Hunter Biden and his business associates, Rob Walker, Tony Bobulinski, and James Gilliar, but House Republicans had the receipts and showed him a business agreement with his signature on it, prompting James to change his story and claim that he did not recall signing the document.

"Let me say this," Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-Fla.) told reporters. "So there are a lot of things that Mr. Biden is saying that are directly contradicted by documents."

Fox News has more.

The interview with both Republican and Democratic staff as well as lawmakers lasted more than eight hours. During several breaks, Republicans came out and told reporters, without citing details, that James Biden's responses contradicted his opening statement and that he had made efforts to avoid directly answering investigators' questions. The interview with James Biden was the latest in a series that GOP lawmakers have conducted recently as they seek to rebuild momentum for an impeachment process surrounding the Biden family's overseas finances that has stalled in recent months.

In October, we learned that bank records show a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden from James and his wife Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check. “James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a ‘loan repayment.’” Comer continued. “Americore — a distressed company — loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden."

There are other examples of shady payments that James Biden made to his brother for large sums that appear to be connected to business deals.

The Biden crime family has been peddling influence with Joe Biden for decades. In December, we learned that James Biden was caught on tape in the 1990s taking a bribe, and the FBI has video evidence of it. A corrupt trial attorney named Richard “Dickie” Scruggs went to James to get Joe to support legislation to force tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars. Joe was reportedly reluctant to support the legislation, but curiously, after James took a $100,000 bribe from Scruggs, he had an epiphany and supported the legislation.

“Jim was never untoward about his influence,” Scruggs explained. “He didn’t brag about it or talk about it. He didn’t have to. He was the man’s brother.”

"Scruggs’s deal with James Biden highlights how President Biden’s brother has for decades benefited financially from his proximity to his powerful sibling, a relationship that is newly relevant today as congressional Republicans investigate whether President Biden assisted his family members’ business deals," the Washington Post admitted. "During Joe Biden’s 36 years in the Senate, eight years as vice president, and now three years as president, James Biden’s private business work — as a consultant for hire and behind-the-scenes political fixer — has often intersected with his brother’s public responsibilities."