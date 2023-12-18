Joe Biden's Brother Was Caught on Tape in FBI Bribery Sting

Joe Biden's brother, James Biden, was caught on tape in the 1990s taking a bribe, and the FBI has video evidence of it. According to a report from the Washington Post, a corrupt trial attorney went to James Biden to get what he wanted... solely because he is Joe Biden's brother.

Richard “Dickie” Scruggs, a famed Mississippi trial attorney, was tantalizingly close to a historic deal to force tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars — but there was one last hurdle. A divided Congress had to sign off. And Scruggs had identified one of the most skeptical senators, Joe Biden, as a key to winning the vote. Scruggs turned to Biden’s younger brother James, an old acquaintance who ran a D.C. consulting firm with his wife, Sara. Scruggs paid the firm $100,000 in 1998 for advice on passing the bill, Scruggs said in an interview at his office here — the first time he has disclosed the amount. “I probably wouldn’t have hired him if he wasn’t the senator’s brother,” Scruggs said. Biden eventually backed the bill, which ultimately failed to pass Congress.

“Jim was never untoward about his influence,” Scruggs explained. “He didn’t brag about it or talk about it. He didn’t have to. He was the man’s brother.”

Joe Biden was reportedly reluctant to support the legislation, but curiously, after his brother took the $100,000, he had an epiphany and supported the legislation.

Do we need to read tea leaves or consult an astrologist here to figure out what's going on? Of course, we don't. It's as clear as day.

Even the Washington Post admits that this wasn't a one-time thing.

"Scruggs’s deal with James Biden highlights how President Biden’s brother has for decades benefited financially from his proximity to his powerful sibling, a relationship that is newly relevant today as congressional Republicans investigate whether President Biden assisted his family members’ business deals," the Post wrote, while carefully trying to avoid suggesting that Joe Biden was in on it. "During Joe Biden’s 36 years in the Senate, eight years as vice president and now three years as president, James Biden’s private business work — as a consultant for hire and behind-the-scenes political fixer — has often intersected with his brother’s public responsibilities."

Though Scruggs went to prison, James and Joe Biden were never implicated in the scandal, but it certainly adds some interesting new context to the ongoing investigations and the impeachment inquiry, doesn't it?

How much more evidence do we need that the Biden family is notoriously corrupt, selling Joe Biden's influence to those willing to pay top dollar—even foreign countries?

The media has long tried to tell us that everything was above board and that the Republican investigations are just payback for what Democrats did to Trump. But the evidence just keeps piling up. The House Oversight Committee has found $15 million in payments directed to the Biden family from Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China during the period spanning 2014 to 2019. These funds were allegedly funneled through 20 Biden family shell companies, whose only purpose was to launder foreign cash. Among other things, a longtime FBI informant detailed a bribe Biden accepted from Burisma while he was vice president. The list goes on and on, and yet, the media constantly claims there's "no evidence" of wrongdoing.