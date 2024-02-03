Fani Willis’s Defense Gets Blown Up in New Filing

On Friday, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis finally admitted to having an affair with the prosecutor she hired to oversee the election interference case involving former president Donald Trump. Despite the admission, she denied the allegations of misconduct, insisting there was no evidence that her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade impacted the case.

But, the lawyer representing Trump's co-defendant, Michael Roman, promptly destroyed her defense in a new court filing.

“Let us be clear: if Mr. Roman had not uncovered the now-admitted personal relationship between Willis and Wade, no one may have ever known about it,” the filing says. “That raises the obvious and important question: If they had nothing to hide in the first place because they did nothing wrong, then why did they intentionally not tell anyone about it until they got caught with their hand in the cookie jar?”

The filing proceeds to dispute several statements made by Wade in his sworn affidavit.

“In Paragraph 31 of your affidavit, you swore that you have never cohabitated with Ms. Willis but the attached documents show you shared a king size bed with her in Aruba from November 1, 2022 until November 4, 2022,” the filing reads.

As PJ Media previously reported, bank records show that Willis and Wade took trips together to San Francisco, Miami, and Aruba, with tickets purchased under her name.

“Additionally, witnesses will testify that you cohabitated with Ms. Willis at her home in South Fulton until her father moved in with her and you then began to cohabitate at the apartment of a friend of hers in East Point,” the filing continues. “Additionally, witnesses will testify that you cohabitated with Ms. Willis at an AirBNB in Hapeville that was paid for by tax payer money to serve as a ‘safe house’ for you and Ms. Willis.”

Roman’s filing insists that Wade “has given this Court and the public no reason to take his word” about his experience and qualifications. After the affair was discovered it was revealed that Willis paid Wade more than his counterparts, despite his having little to no experience with RICO cases.

“If his experience is so significant then he should welcome the opportunity to testify as to the specifics of the cases he has tried and enjoy the candid transparency that would bring to the process instead of hiding behind an unsubstantiated claim that he has ‘tried complex’ matters including murder, rape, armed robbery, aggravated assault and drug trafficking,” it states.

In a statement issued Friday, Trump's attorney Steve Sadow contended that District Attorney Fani Willis’s admission of the affair was designed to prevent the scheduled hearing on February 15th, where the allegations were slated to be addressed.

“While the DA admits to an intimate relationship with her employee Special Asst. DA Wade, she fails to provide full transparency and necessary financial details,” Sadow said. “Indeed, she says absolutely nothing about the so-called ‘coincidence’ of Wade filing for divorce the day after the DA hired him!”