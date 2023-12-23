Hey Joe, Why Haven’t More Hostages Been Released?

Last month, Joe Biden desperately sought credit for the four-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and the hostages that were released as part of the deal.

"Beginning this morning, under a deal reached by extensive U.S. diplomacy, including numerous calls I’ve made from the Oval Office to leaders across the region, fighting in Gaza will halt for four days,” Biden declared. "This deal also is structured to allow a pause to continue for more than 50 hostages to be released. That’s our goal."

"From the moment Hamas kidnapped these people, I, along with my team, have worked around the clock to secure their release,” he added later.

While Biden was eager to credit himself for the progress, many of us were wondering why more American hostages hadn’t been released.

Why Biden was asked about American hostages, he didn’t have a clue.

"We don’t know when that will occur,” Biden admitted, "but we’re going to be — expect it to occur. And we don’t know what the list of all the hostages are and when they’ll be released, but we know the numbers that are going to be released. So, it is my hope and expectation it will be soon."

"And of the 10 Americans that are unaccounted for, do you know all of their conditions?” the reporter asked. "Are they all alive?"

"We don’t know all their conditions,” Biden conceded.

Well, it’s been nearly a month since, and we’re still waiting on more progress. Biden has already been criticized for the lack of American hostages that have been released, but now we’re getting nothing. And frankly, I’m not sure we’ll see much any time soon. In fact, the first American that was released as part of that ceasefire agreement, Abigail Mor Edan, 4 years old, turned out to be the great-niece of Liz Hirsh Naftali, a big time Democratic donor, Biden campaign donor, and a Biden appointee who also bought one of Hunter Biden’s pieces of “art."

At the time, I asked whether this was "a remarkable coincidence or proof of Biden's corruption at work” and noted "it raises questions about just how hard Joe Biden is actually working to get Americans released from Gaza."

Considering how little progress has been made since, I dare say my fears were spot on, and the families of the Americans still being held hostage in Gaza might see some results if they start making big donations to Biden’s presidential campaign or buying up some of Hunter Biden’s artwork.

As much as I hate to think that Biden’s interest in securing the release of more hostages has waned after getting the great-niece of a donor freed, it’s hard not to wonder. There are still more than a 100 hostages being held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Maybe if they were all related to Biden donors they’d be free by now.

All I know is that, a month ago, it felt like there was progress being made with the release of hostages, and then we got nothing. Biden claimed to be integral to the negotiations, so why haven’t we seen hostages being released regularly since then? Does Biden actually care about the hostages?



