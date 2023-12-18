Tax Delinquency Runs in the Biden Family

Hunter Biden’s legal problems are quite well-known at this point. Among other charges, he failed to pay roughly $1.5 million in taxes over the years. Well, he’s not the only Biden child who has a problem with paying taxes. According to a tax lien docket, Ashley Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden and sister of Hunter, is also a tax delinquent, though not nearly to the same level as her brother.

According to the document, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, Ashley Biden wasn't paying her fair share of taxes for quite a few years, and owes $5,000 in income taxes beginning in 2015.

On Dec. 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County notified Biden that the "amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer's property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be," according to the notice. The period start date listed on the lien begins Jan. 1, 2015 – when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration – and ends Jan. 1, 2021, days before he was sworn in as president. Ashley Biden and her attorney did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

What is it about the Bidens and not paying taxes? They're an obviously wealthy family that has received all kinds of money thanks to the influence-peddling schemes that saw millions of dollars paid to the Biden family that were laundered through roughly 20 family shell corporations.

Of course, this is a paltry sum compared to her brother, but still noteworthy.

"The scale is not anything like Hunter, but… Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can't afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes," Garrett Ziegler, the founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo and former President Trump aide, told Fox News Digital.

"This is just another example of the Bidens being careless," he said. "Like, you'd think that they would show a little bit more prudence when ... you're the American first family, to make sure you don't have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year."

In light of this revelation, I suspect Joe Biden will shower her with praise, just as he did with Hunter.

And speaking of showering, this is perhaps a good time to note that Ashley also wrote in her diary that her father, Joe Biden, used to take showers with her at a young age that were “probably not appropriate.”

Here's the relevant entry from the diary:

Hyper-sexualized @ a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the woolzacks house; I remember somewhat being sexualized with Caroline; I remember having sex with Friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate). Being turned on when I wasn’t supposed to be.

The diary is real, and Ashley Biden has even confirmed its authenticity.

In addition to tax delinquency running in the family, drug and/or alcohol addiction has also plagued the Bidens. Hunter, Ashley, Joe's brother Frank, and his niece have all gone to rehab, often on the orders of a judge. Addiction isn't just limited to blood relatives, either. Joe's son Beau's widow (and later the lover of Hunter Biden) has been to rehab at least four times.