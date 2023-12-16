Did KJP Admit Joe Biden Committed an Impeachable Offense?

The White House and the media have repeatedly insisted that there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden. We know that’s not true, as the evidence against him is quite extensive. Yet, this week, Karine Jean-Pierre let a detail slip during a White House Press Briefing that could prove Joe Biden is guilty of obstruction of justice — an impeachable offense.

When asked if Joe Biden watched Hunter Biden’s Capitol Hill press conference, which he held instead of attending the deposition he’d been subpoenaed for Jean-Pierre answered, "Look, as you know, Hunter Biden is a private citizen. And so, I certainly would refer you to his representatives. Look, you know, the president was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say. And I think what you saw was from the heart from his son."

There’s no ambiguity in what she said there. According to Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden spoke with Hunter about what he was going to say — which meant he knew he was going to skip the deposition, defying a congressional subpoena.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley called this a “breathtaking mistake."

One of the four most obvious potential articles of impeachment that I laid out in my prior testimony was obstruction. There already are questions over special treatment potentially being given to Hunter in the form of alleged felonies being allowed to expire, warnings about planned federal raids, and sweetheart deals. In addition, President Biden has enlisted White House staff to actively push challenged accounts of his conduct and attack the House Republicans’ investigative process. Such acts could legally bootstrap prior misconduct into his presidency under abuse-of-power allegations. If this latest allegation is true, the president was speaking with his son about committing a potentially criminal actof contempt. Hunter was refusing to give testimony focused not on his own role but on his father's potential role in the alleged influence peddling. The House can pursue evidence on that conversation and how the president may have supported his son’s effort. With his bizarre public display, Hunter has opened a new potential front for prosecution. If the same law is applied the same way as it was to Bannon, Hunter could find himself indicted within a few weeks.

Joe Biden himself has said defying congressional subpoenas cannot be tolerated.

In October 2021, Biden urged the Department of Justice to prosecute anyone who defied congressional subpoenas from the January 6 Select Committee.

“Mr. President, what’s your message to people who defy Congressional subpoenas on the January 6 Committee?” asked CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

“I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally,” Biden told her.

"Should they be prosecuted by the Justice Department?” she asked in a follow-up.

“I do, yes,” Biden insisted.

So, not only didn’t Jean-Pierre’s little slip-up mean that Joe Biden knew about and potentially advised Hunter to obstruct the Republican’s investigation, making him an accessory, but now the Justice Department is in a position where it will face calls to prosecute Hunter Biden for defying the subpoena. It’s a double whammy that the Biden Crime Family really didn’t need on their plate.