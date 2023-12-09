Aww, Poor Hunter Biden Plays The Victim Card, Attacks Republicans

Hunter Biden passionately expressed his frustration with Republicans with a few expletives during a recent appearance on a podcast. Like a typical entitled leftist, he also portrayed himself as a victim, and accused Republicans of going after him to undermine his father's presidency.

The latest episode of Moby Pod was recorded in Hunter's San Francisco art studio, and was a pathetic love fest gushing over his alleged recovery from drug addiction. During the episode, co-host Lindsay Hicks praised the “real beauty" in Biden's vulnerability in his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” and hyping it as a book that could empower others struggling with addiction.

I know, he’s such a hero, isn’t he?

But, he also had some words about Republicans who have been investigating the Biden Crime Family. “One of the reasons why I’m gonna survive this – and I’m gonna survive it clean and sober – is because I am not gonna let these motherf—rs use me as just another example of why people in recovery are never gonna be OK, never to be trusted, they’re all degenerates – I’m just not gonna let that happen.”

Right, Hunter, this is just some big ruse to demean drug addicts in recovery. How did someone who used to sniff powdered cheese in the carpet thinking it was crack cocaine ever figure that out?.

The hosts of the podcast were all for anything Hunter said, and accused Republicans of just wanting to hurt other people — which Hunter, of course, agreed with.

"I absolutely am positive of that,” he said. "If you can't look at some of these people like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Paul Gosar and see someone that have been bullied, that are just absolutely suffering — they're suffering people. And that doesn't excuse the things that they have done to others and to me, but you see people that are in anguish. They're not healthy people."

Right. They’re the problem. Got it.

"They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so, it's not about me. In their most base way, what they're trying to do is they're trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle. And so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way," he continued. "These people are just sad, very, very sick people, that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they have decided they're going to turn into an evil that they decided they're going to inflict on the rest of the world."

Apparently, aside from being a crappy artist and an influence peddler, Hunter is also a psychologist. Who knew?

Hunter also dismissed the allegations of corruption within his family, claiming that his father has been extremely transparent during his decades in government.

"Think about this, okay? My dad has been a senator since I was two years old,” he began. "He has released decades-worth of his tax returns. He has lived in the public light. We have lived in the public light. We have gone through four presidential campaigns. My entire life has been before the public. It took until, oh, lo and behold, Donald Trump figured out that somehow this is a criminal enterprise.”

Yeah, it’s weird how that happened when the influence-peddling took place while his father was vice president. The House Oversight Committee has uncovered evidence showing that the Biden family has received more than $24 million from foreign nationals, and that the money was laundered through a complex web of Biden family shell companies. "It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said in a statement Thursday.

Hunter Biden was indicted on Thursday on nine new federal charges in connection with the ongoing Justice Department investigation.