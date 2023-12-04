Ex-Capitol Police Officer Releases Audio Proving J6 ‘Cover-Up'

Last week, former U.S. Capitol Police Lieutenant Tarik Johnson announced his plan to release audio from the January 6 Capitol riot, which he says proves that the entire incident was a "set-up" and that the proof was covered up.

"I spoke to my lawyer and I told him what my plans are as it relates to releasing information on X about the J6 set-up and the cover-up that ensued after," he wrote on X/Twitter last week. "I wanted to see what if any legal ramifications I’d be facing when I do. He stated he didn’t see any and if something arose we would deal with it together. So it’s a go!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Johnson continued, "With that said, I ask for everyone to be patient as I’m going to do this right and I have to make another post before I load the 12-hour radio run to my page. Additionally, I am not a tech person so I will also have to learn to load large documents and audio files from my computer to X so I’m going to need a little more time. I still have to work in the middle of all this and I’m dealing with family stuff at the same time but you have my word I will get everything done by next week. Hopefully by Wednesday."

Johnson was concerned enough about his safety that he assured his followers that the data he was about to release was also in the hands of his attorney and Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch.

Johnson posted the audio on Sunday.

"Here we go... Episode 1," he wrote. "The mainstream media is telling you that J6 was an insurrection. Please tell me if the actions of Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman were heroic and proper. To give so some context Pittman's call sign is Unit 2 and she is sitting on a dias in the USCP Commander Center where she can hear the radio traffic and she has a 360 degree view of the outside of the Capitol."

Johnson added, "She can also see the actives inside the Capitol where there is a camera. Chief Steven A Sund was on the phone trying to obtain approval for the National Guard's assistance and assistance from other law enforcement agencies. I was on the ground trying to de-escalate the situation specially asking Pittman for help. My call sign was 405J-John."

Here we go... Episode 1:



The J6 police scanner audio indicates that Pittman appeared unavailable or uncooperative in aiding Sund's efforts to deploy the National Guard. The recording supports the criticism of Capitol Police for its failure to take decisive action to safeguard the Capitol and members of Congress, especially in light of prior warnings of potential violence. The audio corroborates Sund's claims after the riot when he revealed that multiple requests for the National Guard before and during the riot were denied.

Johnson also called out new Capitol Police chief J. Thomas Manger for fighting the release of J6 footage.

"We now know Pittman was the one that caused what occurred on J6 but [Manger] is fighting Speaker Johnson from releasing all the video footage, ensuring all the NDAs USCP employees were forced to sign remain in place and declining to allow anyone to see the LWOP deal he negotiated with Pittman so she could get her retirement and take a job gifted to her in California making over a quarter million dollars annually," Johnson followed up in another post on X/Twitter. "And I almost forgot, ensuring USCP whistleblowers don’t get proper protections when they want to report corruption or malfeasance within the Department."

Johnson called Manger the "most corrupt politician in the country" and argued that by fighting the release of the J6 video, Manger "is withholding Justice from everyone aggrieved on J6."