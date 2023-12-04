House Oversight Committee Followed the Money Right to Joe Biden's Bank Accounts

Remember how Biden and the Democrats claimed repeatedly that he never spoke with his son about his business, and then the House Oversight Committee revealed evidence that Joe Biden participated in phone calls with Hunter and his associates? Suddenly, they were willing to concede the point that Joe Biden had, in fact, talked business with his son and change their story to Joe Biden "was not in business with his son."

Advertisement

That was just the tip of the iceberg. The House Oversight Committee uncovered financial records, text messages, and more. They also heard whistleblower testimony and eyewitness testimony. And through it all, there were denials.

Earlier this year, when asked about the House Oversight Committee's investigations of the Biden Crime Family, including Joe Biden's influence-peddling and receiving millions in bribes, Joe Biden asked, "Where's the money?"

Fair question? Sure. Even Democrats have started to concede that Hunter Biden was merely selling the illusion of access to his father while he was vice president. At the same time, they have claimed repeatedly that Joe Biden never profited from those efforts, using those claims as proof that he couldn't have possibly been selling influence to foreign entities like China, Ukraine, and others. But the fact is that it proves that Democrats couldn't deny that the House Oversight Committee was on the right track.

Well, the House Oversight Committee released its latest bombshell on Monday. Subpoenaed bank records show that "Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden."

Related: Democrats Know the Evidence Against Joe Biden Is Solid

Advertisement

The Department of Justice is currently investigating Hunter Biden for tax evasion and other crimes connected to his Owasco PC account.

Following subpoenas to obtain Biden family associates’ bank records, Chairman Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records. The House Oversight Committee has identified over 20 shell companies and uncovered how the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million dollars between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as “the brand.” Financial records obtained show Hunter Biden’s business account, Owasco PC, received payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies. Payments to Joe Biden from Hunter’s Owasco PC corporate account are part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. As the Bidens received millions from foreign nationals and companies in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan, Joe Biden dined with his family’s foreign associates, spoke to them by speakerphone, had coffee, attended meetings, and ultimately received payments that were funded by his family’s business dealings.

Advertisement

"President Joe Biden claimed there was an 'absolute wall' between his official government duties and his family’s influence-peddling schemes. This was a lie," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a video statement released Monday. "President Joe Biden claimed his family didn’t receive money from China. This was a lie. President Joe Biden claimed he never spoke to his son, Hunter Biden, about the Biden family’s shady business dealings. This was a lie."

"Now, Hunter Biden’s legal team and the White House’s media allies claim Hunter’s corporate entities never made payments directly to Joe Biden," he continued. "We can officially add this latest talking point to the list of lies."