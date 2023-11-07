LOL! Guess Who Jamaal Bowman Blames for the Failure of Bidenomics

Joe Biden has taken ownership of the economy for some time now. He not only insisted on calling it “Bidenomics” but also told Americans that everything is great. He realized too late that running on the economy was backfiring, as voters increasingly blame their struggles on Biden and his policies.

According to a recent Gallup poll, the GOP has achieved its highest standing on the economy in over 30 years. Fifty-three percent of Americans have more trust in Republicans, and only 39% of Americans trust Democrats more, giving the GOP a 14-point advantage on this ever-so-important issue. 

The media is trying hard to cover for Biden, but it’s not working. They simply can’t believe liberal journalists saying that things are great when their budgets and bank accounts tell them otherwise. And by taking full ownership of the economy for months now, Joe Biden really backed himself into a corner.

But hey, that won’t stop his allies from trying. While the media trying to hype Biden’s economic record as successful, others are pushing the idea that any economic malaise the country is experiencing now is the fault of... you guessed it... the Republicans!

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a member of the so-called “Squad,” conceded that Americans are hurting in this economy but insisted it’s the Republicans' fault.

"To your point of economy, that's a big point because no matter how much we're seeing the job growth and all of that, people are still struggling with affordability and that's an issue we need to hold the Republican Party accountable for."

Perhaps it’s not too surprising that the same man who claims to not know what a fire alarm looks like would claim that Republicans bear responsibility for higher prices caused by inflation. This strategy won’t work. Not only do voters typically blame the president and the president’s party for the state of the economy, but Biden has also been taking credit for it for too long and claiming his policies are working. So efforts to make this a Republican problem fall horribly flat.

