'Woke Virtue' Is the Trap Islam Relies on to Kill You

Roughly 24 years ago, as I lay in my Brooklyn bed on September 13, 2001, inhaling the stench of my fellow New Yorkers burning in the massive rubble of what used to be the World Trade Center, I never thought the Big Apple would elect an Islamo-commie to be mayor. How did this happen?

If you listen to my obnoxiously MAGA radio program, The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, you've heard me say that tyranny comes disguised as virtue. What do I mean by that?

The radical leftoids disguise their despotic goals as something that is for the greater good, as communists have done since Vladimir Lenin allegedly started calling his myrmidons, whose mental elevators couldn't reach their upper stories, nothing more than "useful idiots."

The Islamo-communists looking to enslave We the People have been telling Americans for decades that merely discussing socially unacceptable behavior committed by non-white folks is forbidden. We were told that engaging in such discussions would make us something worse than a rapist, killer, or pedophile. Such talk means we are "racist." And who wants that?

We were told to shut up and ignore the 800 lb gorillas yelling "allahu akbar" as they drive through a Christmas market, fly planes into a building, or go to an Ariana Grande concert, stand among young Westerners, and explode.

No more.

We were browbeaten into shutting up as adherents of the religion of "peace" blow themselves into pieces, frequently taking innocent Westerners with them. And never mind the guys holding human heads, you bigot.

This subterfuge wasn't meant to end "Islamophobia," but to lull us Westerners into our own extinction, by using our own "virtue" against us. The plan has been working wonderfully.

An elected school official in Putnam County, New York, Michael Torpey, is in the crosshairs of local wokesters for his recent opinion on the election of Zohran Mamdani:

We accomplished more at our school board meeting tonight than Zohran Mamdani has in his entire career in public service which didn’t exist until tonight, thanks to the good people of New York City and their infinite, boundless wisdom. So New York City, congratulations and thank you for doing your part in the Islamic takeover of western [sic] society. Good luck.

As expected, weak, easily controlled ninnyhammers, eager to broadcast their so-called virtue, jumped on his throat.

"When I watched the video, it didn’t sit right to me," one useful idiot responded. "The smirk on his face, the bigoted remarks. Everything about that video made my skin crawl."

Another lickspittle suggested Torpey either "walk away" or the school board should remove him.

The Carmel Central School superintendent, Michael Plotkin, did what every white liberal loves to do more than anything: he jumped on board the virtue express train:

The Carmel Central School District condemns the recently circulated video created by one of our trustees. The video is offensive and we will not tolerate any attacks on members of our community, in this instance our Muslim families. The Board understands that words and actions, whether made privately or publicly, carry great weight, especially when they come from those entrusted with public service. We are taking this matter seriously and are reviewing the situation in keeping with our policies and responsibilities under state and federal law.

Here's the fun part: Torpey is correct. But weak, white liberal Americans are happy to ignore decades of jihadi savagery and 1,400 years of violent Muslim conquest across the world, in order to feel like good little easy meats.

Needless to say, Torpey bent the knee to the virtue-starved milksops and apologized for his healthy grip on reality:

I would like to apologize for my recent comment regarding the NYC mayoral race and retract my earlier statement. While it was shared privately and not made in any official capacity, I recognize that I should have chosen my words more carefully. My remarks were too broad and could be interpreted as carrying negative implications for the Islamic community, which was never my intention.

But Torpey is correct. Islam is out to conquer the world. Just ask them:

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Dearborn, Michigan



“America must fall”



This City is already over 55% Muslim & they clearly don’t have plans at stopping there. pic.twitter.com/bPVr2aLuTl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 22, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! The Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies have bent over backward to pretend Muslims aren't responsible for the tens of thousands of rapes committed by Muslims in England alone.

Notice the lack of liberal white people "celebrating Islam" in, again, Dearborn:

Islamization of Michigan!



Just days ago, thousands of Shia Muslims marched down the streets of Dearborn, Michigan, in the Tenth Annual Ashura Procession.



This controversial event took place in Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's district, and as you will notice, there… pic.twitter.com/Gwxj9zUUfR — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 17, 2024

We are at the point where I can't blame Muslims for doing what Muslims have done for 14 centuries; it's those pesky, lily-livered liberals whom I see as the problem. They sound like Jews defending Nazis as they ride atop swastika-wrapped Sd.Kfzs, bound for cattle cars.

We westerners have won two world wars and have brought democracy to nations that had never heard of it. We have settled worldwide and brought fun things with us, like medicine, liberty, and shoes.

Whether we are talking about musical fads or sitcoms, whatever takes England by storm will hit America's shores within three to five years.

I predict that if the Democrats win the White House in 2028, merely writing this article will get me a one-way ticket to the hoosegow.

Stand up now. Or else.

Our own Robert Spencer, the master-blaster at jihadwatch.com and author of dozens of books on all things jihad, wrote about England's refusal to oppose their own genocide.

As Britain moves inexorably toward becoming an Islamic republic, you can write the epitaph for the once-great nation that assembled an empire on which the sun never set: At least we weren’t racist.

If we don't speak up now, we can expect the same tombstone inscription.

What can we do? In a world of blue-haired, liberal gorgons who will fearfully accept extermination, be a Valentina Gómez.

🇺🇸 Politician Valentina Gómez burst into a Muslim protest in Texas, took the microphone, and shouted:



"Islam is the religion of the rape, incest, and pedophilia …

I will never allow Sharia law to take over Texas.

This is a Christian country."pic.twitter.com/khA4poBSiS — Azat (@AzatAlsalim) November 3, 2025

