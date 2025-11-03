Hamas Stripped, Whipped, and Hung Man Upside Down While Threatening His Family

The world has been shocked and horrified by stories of how Hamas tortured and murdered Israeli hostages. But Hamas also viciously maltreats and even kills its own people who dare to stand up to it, including Moumen al-Natour, a Palestinian anti-Hamas activist.

Advertisement

The UK Daily Mail says that al-Natour has endured endless harassment and persecution from Hamas, from “being lashed with a whip, stripped of his clothes, or made to squat for 24 gruelling hours in a tiny underground cell, the 30-year-old lawyer has paid the price time and time again for his resistance to the authoritarian government.”

Describing one round of abuse at Hamas’s hands, al-Natour told the UK outlet, “They insulted me with obscene language and threatened to bring my father, mother, brothers and sisters to the prison to torture them. Once, someone even told me they could rape my mother and sisters in front of me.”

In 2019, al-Natour organized the anti-Hamas protest “We Want to Live,” and recently he wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post as Donald Trump proposed a peace plan. In the piece, titled “My Gaza is ready for peace. Hamas is try­ing to des­troy it,” al-Natour argued that Gaza is split between those who want peace and those who are being dragged toward catastrophe by Hamas, which turned its guns on its fellow Gazans as soon as Israel pulled out. Unfortunately, al-Natour is a marked man in Gaza, which is still controlled by the jihad-funding Palestinian Authority and Hamas. The terror group raided his home this summer.

Advertisement

“I have been deeply involved in Gaza’s underground civil society movement for many years, much of which was spent preparing for an unknown moment where we would have a chance to be free of Hamas’s cruel domination and break the cycle of war with Israel. That moment is now here,” al-Natour wrote in the Post. Last year, 80% of Gazans still believed that the October 7 atrocities promoted their national interests. But this year, al-Natour seems more optimistic about Gazans rejecting unending jihad. Regardless of the accuracy or inaccuracy of that belief, al-Natour has certainly been targeted in heinous ways for opposing Hamas.

Read Also: The Halloween Dearborn Terror Plotters Are Muslim and Support ISIS (Surprise, Surprise)

Al-Natour told The Daily Mail, “They have an art in torturing a person and inflicting severe harm without remorse. In their view, they are right and anyone who opposes them is an infidel and can be killed by a fatwa of a cleric affiliated with Hamas.”

The Daily Mail explained:

On one occasion, militants beat him up and proceeded to suspend him by his legs upside down from a metal platform fixed to the prison wall known as a 'Blanco'. The interrogators then lowered him from the platform, forced him to strip, poured water over his head and lashed him with a whip. Afterwards, Moumen was forced to hold a squat for up to 24 hours, causing excruciating pain.

Advertisement

Another time, he was told to “confess” at gunpoint, while yet another time he was blindfolded by jihadis who staged a mock execution. “They fired a shot and the bullet passed beside me. I fell to the ground - I had been imagining, with the blindfold on, what would happen and how I would die unjustly at the hands of Hamas within a minute,” al-Natour recalled. “After hearing the shot I fell and lost consciousness. When I woke up from fainting, I found myself back in my cell.”

Al-Natour has been held in multiple prisons — often underground — and repeatedly starved. “Wherever Hamas exists, there is a prison,” he said. He confirmed that Hamas constantly loots aid and uses women and children as human shields. Hamas even turned some schools into prisons.

Until Hamas is destroyed, there will never be peace in Gaza.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Islamic terrorism and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown promotion.