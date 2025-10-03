Fascists and Nazis and Commies, Oh My! Know the Difference: Your Lib-In-Law Surely Doesn't

Those pesky, blue-haired, salad-dodging, septum ringworms on the Left can't think for themselves, but WOW, can they take orders, to the point they've created a new definition of "useful idiots."
One day, they are told to scream about the weather. The next, they are instructed to call us "Nazis," so they can "free Palestine." Make it make sense!
FACT-O-RAMA! A "useful idiot" is widely defined as a naive ninnyhammer who will gladly take to the streets to support a political movement s/he doesn't understand, typically communism.
Only if they take our blue hair septum rings with them. pic.twitter.com/Z9w62BixN3— Love Majewski✝️🇺🇸 (@lovemajewski1) August 29, 2025
Sure, the commies pay some of their street urchins to march, scream, and occasionally throw mosquito punches at ICE agents, but the left relies heavily on the gormlessness of their obedient wastrels to do a lot of their dirty work for free.
Nothing sets off the dopeshows more than feeling like they are battling real-life "Nazis" or "fascists."
The Democrats are akin to Communists (enemies), consistently labeling others as fascists to justify Antifa's violent attacks on their obstructionists. https://t.co/BtGhWHNJwY pic.twitter.com/mYFaKnR63P— Debyanne 🇺🇸 (@DebyanneS) September 27, 2025
However, when you ask Mao-maos to define fascism, many cannot (check out her hair color!):
A blue hair hippie woman calls me a fascist!— hernando arce (@hernandoarce) July 24, 2025
Definition of fascism: Fascism an authoritarian, political ideology characterized by strong centralized control, suppression of dissent and censorship of speech and individual freedoms.
Fascism typically involves a lovitian state… pic.twitter.com/LsRNg5dbRK
This blue-eared furry doesn't know, either:
“We don’t want @Charliekirk11 on our campus, we don’t want fascists on our campus, we don’t want to support that here.”— Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) May 12, 2025
“What is fascism?”
“I don’t know...”@topheronx pic.twitter.com/AiRFVDH7Gu
Though I do not believe I have a large following of clown-haired poons reading my articles, I figured I'd clear the air and define what fascists (such as Nazis) and filthy communists really are. Spoiler alert: they are on opposite sides of the same coin.
What is fascism?
Tenets of fascism include:
- limited property and business ownership allowed for individuals, but only if it helps the state
- strong national pride
- accepts Christianity
- anti-capitalist
- mass slaughter of perceived enemies
- high taxes to build a military
- dictatorial leader
- uses censorship to silence political opponents
- belief in the family unit
- approves of varied economic classes
- relies on street thugs to attack political enemies
- state-run schools and hospitals
- lack of personal freedoms/liberties, people should be devoted to the nation
- opposes democracy, but may hold bogus elections to appear open-minded
- happy to use state-sponsored violence to silence people who are not on board
- yearns to conquer lands once owned by the state
- abhors communism
FACT-O-RAMA! Fascism became popular in parts of Europe between the world wars. Nazis are fascists with a strong push for racial hatred and purity.
What is communism?
Tenets of communism include:
- a classless society
- resists Christianity
- no borders
- anti-capitalist
- mass slaughter of perceived enemies
- high taxes to redistribute wealth
- dictatorial leader
- uses censorship to silence political opponents
- does not support the family unit. Women should work while the schools raise their children
- lack of personal freedoms/liberties, people should be devoted to the working class
- relies on street thugs to attack political enemies
- state-run schools, farms, and hospitals
- state controls all production; people may not own businesses
- no private property, everything belongs to "the people"
- happy to use state-sponsored violence to silence people who are not on board
- yearns to create a one-world government
- abhors fascism
FACT-O-RAMA! Antifa, so-called because they are allegedly "anti-fascist" (hence the name) was created by the German Communist Party in 1932.
Now let's have some fun and compare the authoritarianism of the fascists and the pinkos with the Democrats and the MAGA crowd:
DEMOCRATS MAGA
Censorship YES NO
Borders NO YES
Street thugs YES NO
Family oriented NO YES
Wealth redistribution YES NO
Pro-Christian NO YES
Imprisoning political foes YES NO
Killing political foes YES NO
I SWEAR TO GOD-O-RAMA! I wrote that fascism and communism are on the opposite sides of the same coin before I found this video!
All this talk of authoritarianism, and the toilet people in the Democratic Party who support this codswallop, is no way to start the weekend.
Check out the latest video from our funny friends at Jokes and a Point. The pinkos are too busy puncturing their demonic faces with fishing lures to have a good time, but we patriots are always down to mock the Marxists. P.S. They HATE when we do that.
