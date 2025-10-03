Fascists and Nazis and Commies, Oh My! Know the Difference: Your Lib-In-Law Surely Doesn't

Kevin Downey Jr. | 1:28 PM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Those pesky, blue-haired, salad-dodging, septum ringworms on the Left can't think for themselves, but WOW, can they take orders, to the point they've created a new definition of "useful idiots."

One day, they are told to scream about the weather. The next, they are instructed to call us "Nazis," so they can "free Palestine." Make it make sense!

FACT-O-RAMA! A "useful idiot" is widely defined as a naive ninnyhammer who will gladly take to the streets to support a political movement s/he doesn't understand, typically communism. 

Sure, the commies pay some of their street urchins to march, scream, and occasionally throw mosquito punches at ICE agents, but the left relies heavily on the gormlessness of their obedient wastrels to do a lot of their dirty work for free.

Nothing sets off the dopeshows more than feeling like they are battling real-life "Nazis" or "fascists."

However, when you ask Mao-maos to define fascism, many cannot (check out her hair color!):

This blue-eared furry doesn't know, either:

Though I do not believe I have a large following of clown-haired poons reading my articles, I figured I'd clear the air and define what fascists (such as Nazis) and filthy communists really are. Spoiler alert: they are on opposite sides of the same coin.

What is fascism?

Tenets of fascism include:

  • limited property and business ownership allowed for individuals, but only if it helps the state
  • strong national pride
  • accepts Christianity
  • anti-capitalist
  • mass slaughter of perceived enemies
  • high taxes to build a military
  • dictatorial leader
  • uses censorship to silence political opponents
  • belief in the family unit
  • approves of varied economic classes
  • relies on street thugs to attack political enemies
  • state-run schools and hospitals
  • lack of personal freedoms/liberties, people should be devoted to the nation
  • opposes democracy, but may hold bogus elections to appear open-minded
  • happy to use state-sponsored violence to silence people who are not on board
  • yearns to conquer lands once owned by the state
  • abhors communism

FACT-O-RAMA! Fascism became popular in parts of Europe between the world wars. Nazis are fascists with a strong push for racial hatred and purity.

What is communism?

Tenets of communism include:

  • a classless society
  • resists Christianity
  • no borders
  • anti-capitalist
  • mass slaughter of perceived enemies
  • high taxes to redistribute wealth
  • dictatorial leader
  • uses censorship to silence political opponents
  • does not support the family unit. Women should work while the schools raise their children
  • lack of personal freedoms/liberties, people should be devoted to the working class
  • relies on street thugs to attack political enemies
  • state-run schools, farms, and hospitals
  • state controls all production; people may not own businesses
  • no private property, everything belongs to "the people"
  • happy to use state-sponsored violence to silence people who are not on board
  • yearns to create a one-world government
  • abhors fascism

FACT-O-RAMA! Antifa, so-called because they are allegedly "anti-fascist" (hence the name) was created by the German Communist Party in 1932.

Now let's have some fun and compare the authoritarianism of the fascists and the pinkos with the Democrats and the MAGA crowd:

                                       DEMOCRATS                      MAGA

Censorship                              YES                              NO

Borders                                    NO                               YES

Street thugs                             YES                              NO

Family oriented                        NO                                YES

Wealth redistribution               YES                               NO

Pro-Christian                            NO                                YES

Imprisoning political foes         YES                               NO

Killing political foes                  YES                               NO

I SWEAR TO GOD-O-RAMA! I wrote that fascism and communism are on the opposite sides of the same coin before I found this video!

All this talk of authoritarianism, and the toilet people in the Democratic Party who support this codswallop, is no way to start the weekend.

Recommended: MAGA HAHAs: Dems Beclown Themselves While Trump Helps Them

Check out the latest video from our funny friends at Jokes and a Point. The pinkos are too busy puncturing their demonic faces with fishing lures to have a good time, but we patriots are always down to mock the Marxists. P.S. They HATE when we do that.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

