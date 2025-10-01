MAGA HAHAs: Dems Beclown Themselves While Trump Helps Them

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:57 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

I am no fan of those toilet people on the Left — with their ICE riots, rampant crime, and political assassinations — but lately, they've been providing us with some accidental chuckles as well.

Advertisement

The Marxists hate to be mocked, yet they make it so easy for us to poke mullock at them. Let's take a look at some of the rib-tickling hilarity they've, most assuredly, accidentally provided to We the People.

FACT-O-RAMA!  The phrase"rib-tickling" doesn't apply to salad-dodging Antifa types, as it is impossible to find ribs under 22 years of Twinkies, Fritos, and nougat sediment.  

If these two gals were related, their last name would probably be "Boombalatti."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just stumbled upon an inselberg of immigration fraud in Minnesota, specifically in the the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. 

Officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstay, people claiming to work as businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1B visa system, abuse of the F1 visa, and many other discrepancies. - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph B. Edlow

The feds didn't say which nation(s) the fraudsters are from, but this region happens to be home to roughly 82,000 Somalis. 

The fraud includes people marrying relatives to bypass immigration laws.

QUIZ! A marriage between close relatives is called:

  • consanguine marriage
  • repulsive
  • The Ilhan Omar "bromance"

I am not saying this is a Somali neighborhood, but Omar just happens to be the congressional representative for this neighborhood. It is also where at least 75 people (all of them Somalians, except for the ring leader, Aimee Bock) are under investigation for stealing $250 million from a COVID-era fund to feed poor children.

Advertisement

Federal agents visited roughly 1,000 homes and found that approximately 50% contained people involved in immigration fraud.

"I want the American people to know that we are declaring war on immigration fraud,” Edlow revealed. "We have a responsibility to keep this system legitimate. What has been uncovered by these diligent officers over the past two weeks, that’s only the tip of the iceberg."

Arrests have begun and are expected to continue.

And to add a few more chuckles to this insanity, the DOJ is suing the State of Minnesota, both cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Hennepin County, the Minnesota Attorney — and alleged women-beater — General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, for their commie-rific sanctuary madness.

In the UK, this bundle of diversity spat on a drawing of the UK's St. George flag.

He was later arrested for videotaping his sister undressing. Rumor has it that it's his second offense.

Just when the leftoids settle down, Trump picks up the giggle stick and proceeds to beat the Mao-Maos senseless. Check out the hats on his desk, one of which is aimed directly at Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck "Cuck" Schumer.

Advertisement

And since Jeffries is fighting so hard to provide $1.5 trillion worth of free healthcare for illegals, Trump's people came up with these gems:

     Related: Schumer Shutdown Continues As Dems Reject Third Funding Bill

Trump is the funniest president of my lifetime. The only laughs I get from the purple-haired, two-spirit prairie fairies are when they do something stupid, like pick fights they can't win.

Check out this smiling patriot as he bashes Antifa a** without losing his cigarette:

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click HERE!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

Fuggidaboudit: Chuck Schumer’s Comedy of Errors Stephen Green
The Gazan Suicide Bomber Who Attacked Israeli Hospital That Saved Her Life Catherine Salgado
Democrats Totally Walked Right Into a Shutdown Trap Matt Margolis
Shutdown sHeNaNiGaNs: Why Schumer HAD to Do It — and Why the Dems Will Cave in 10 Days Scott Pinsker
Maybe This Is Why Gov. Tina Kotek Has No Problem With Antifa Violence at Portland ICE HQ Victoria Taft
TCU Axes TPUSA Event Featuring Transgender Detransitioner, AG to Intervene Michael Cantrell

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Party of 'Compassion': The Democrats' Great Betrayal
The Problem Is Obamacare
Do Animals Grieve?
Advertisement