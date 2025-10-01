MAGA HAHAs: Dems Beclown Themselves While Trump Helps Them

I am no fan of those toilet people on the Left — with their ICE riots, rampant crime, and political assassinations — but lately, they've been providing us with some accidental chuckles as well.

The Marxists hate to be mocked, yet they make it so easy for us to poke mullock at them. Let's take a look at some of the rib-tickling hilarity they've, most assuredly, accidentally provided to We the People.

FACT-O-RAMA! The phrase"rib-tickling" doesn't apply to salad-dodging Antifa types, as it is impossible to find ribs under 22 years of Twinkies, Fritos, and nougat sediment.

If these two gals were related, their last name would probably be "Boombalatti."

These activists are from the ‘Fatties for a Free Palestine’ movement. pic.twitter.com/LQcXEicB9t — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 20, 2024

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just stumbled upon an inselberg of immigration fraud in Minnesota, specifically in the the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstay, people claiming to work as businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1B visa system, abuse of the F1 visa, and many other discrepancies. - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph B. Edlow

The feds didn't say which nation(s) the fraudsters are from, but this region happens to be home to roughly 82,000 Somalis.

The fraud includes people marrying relatives to bypass immigration laws.

QUIZ! A marriage between close relatives is called:

consanguine marriage

repulsive

The Ilhan Omar "bromance"

I am not saying this is a Somali neighborhood, but Omar just happens to be the congressional representative for this neighborhood. It is also where at least 75 people (all of them Somalians, except for the ring leader, Aimee Bock) are under investigation for stealing $250 million from a COVID-era fund to feed poor children.

Federal agents visited roughly 1,000 homes and found that approximately 50% contained people involved in immigration fraud.

"I want the American people to know that we are declaring war on immigration fraud,” Edlow revealed. "We have a responsibility to keep this system legitimate. What has been uncovered by these diligent officers over the past two weeks, that’s only the tip of the iceberg."

Arrests have begun and are expected to continue.

And to add a few more chuckles to this insanity, the DOJ is suing the State of Minnesota, both cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Hennepin County, the Minnesota Attorney — and alleged women-beater — General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, for their commie-rific sanctuary madness.

In the UK, this bundle of diversity spat on a drawing of the UK's St. George flag.

These are the entitled NEW BRITS... spitting on the Flag of St. George. https://t.co/qxK22VHeoi — Geri Ricci (@RicciGeri) September 28, 2025

He was later arrested for videotaping his sister undressing. Rumor has it that it's his second offense.

Just when the leftoids settle down, Trump picks up the giggle stick and proceeds to beat the Mao-Maos senseless. Check out the hats on his desk, one of which is aimed directly at Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck "Cuck" Schumer.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump set out a bunch of Trump 2028 hats when Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer were in the Oval Office



This photo is LEGENDARY 🤣



No wonder Dollar Store Obama is so mad today 😂 pic.twitter.com/bIRAtqEHnD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

And since Jeffries is fighting so hard to provide $1.5 trillion worth of free healthcare for illegals, Trump's people came up with these gems:

Hakeem Jeffries is really mad that Trump put him in a sombrero.



🔊



pic.twitter.com/XnNYO6pmBM — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) September 30, 2025

REPORTER: Is it helpful to post pictures of Hakeem Jeffries [dollar store Obama] and Chuck Schumer in a sombrero...?



VP JD Vance: "I'll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now, I make this solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop."… pic.twitter.com/MmF1BDMMSd — AJ Huber (@Huberton) October 1, 2025

Trump is the funniest president of my lifetime. The only laughs I get from the purple-haired, two-spirit prairie fairies are when they do something stupid, like pick fights they can't win.

Check out this smiling patriot as he bashes Antifa a** without losing his cigarette:

Here's a throw back to Antifa getting rocked with a frying pan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UNULYJbJyo — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) July 23, 2025

