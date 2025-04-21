The Morning Briefing: Deal With It, Commies, Easter Is BACK!

Dear Kruiser fans,

Our hero, Stephen Kruiser, is off again today. Yes, Lent is over, and he is once again allowed to enjoy an IPA — or more — if he likes. Is that why he is absent? Did he celebrate Easter with a few too many "piwo" (that's Polish for beer, pronounced pea-vo)? I find it quite racist to assume a man is hungover simply because he is part Polish and part Irish. Sure, those two ethnic groups are known for their happy consumption of beer and their dedication to their faith, but to assume Kruiser is veisalgia simply because of his DNA is Poleprechaun-o-ophobic. As his friend, I won't stand for such bigotry! But when he is back, ask him if he "got the white D" over the weekend, but don't tell him I mentioned it. Shhh....

So let's talk about Easter for a minute.

Last year, Joe Biden and the syndicate of human sewage we call "globalist trash" celebrated the "day of Transgender Visibility" on Easter weekend. I'm sure it was a coincidence that it happened to fall on the same week as Easter, when Christians worldwide celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Now that Trump is back in the White House, that nonsense is over. Almost.

Last week on Palm Sunday, Trump ingeniously reminded Americans that the seven-day run-up to Easter is "Holy Week," a move that would grab headlines and put a stop to any attempt by communist jobbies to stain our holiest of days, and it worked.

Sure, the ragged old queens calling themselves the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, with their perpetual thirst for attention they never received as children, tried to steal the headlines by shaking their Naired bahookies for kids yet again. Yawn. No one cared.

I would think the wrinkled, aged, boring old drag hags would target the religion that routinely kills gay men, Islam, but that would require testicular fortitude, a definite no-no in the liberal world these days.

The grotty grannies were ignored because Trump continues to steal headlines away from needy ladyboys with tragic fashion sense.

If we really wanted to read about attention-deficient transamabobs, we all know it's only a matter of time before yet another will be busted burning Teslas because "NAZIS!" or something.

Victoria wrote about the latest trans Tesla commie terrorist who was busted for being yet another weak, easily controlled male who chose to commit numerous felonies for his political masters.

They each face 20 years in prison for firebombing Tesla stores. But serious question; why are they trans? pic.twitter.com/UdG29EACID — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2025

A bunch of communist prags I've never heard of called The People's Union USA (that sounds soooo pinko) tried to push a weekend of boycotts, but no one cared.

FACT-O-RAMA! Unlike last year, an anonymous fed in an Easter bunny suit wasn't needed to corral our commander-in-chief because, unlike Biden, President Trump's brain hasn't turned to porridge.

But none of these snore-mongers mattered. Last week was all about Easter, and Trump started the day with a message that started my Easter Sunday with a guffaw:

President @realDonaldTrump posted this Easter message on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/4psl7Di83g — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 14, 2025

Our very own Robert Spencer wrote about Trump's message HERE.

But before that, Trump kicked off our holiest weekend by dropping the new covid.gov website. It's full of facts that you were probably booted from Facebook for mentioning, like:

COVID was likely created in a lab, with taxpayer money donated by Eco Health Alliance to that pesky Wuhan lab, which performed gain-of-function research on what we were told was a virus that came from a bat salad.

There is no proof that the virus came from nature.

Fauci is a filthy, lying monster.

Many may have missed this delicious niblet as they were celebrating Holy Week, but I suspect patriotic radio shows—like The Kevin Downey Jr. Show—heard worldwide at LINEWSRADIO.com every Mon-Fri, 9:00-11:00 am EST (wink, wink) will be talking about this crushing news and mocking the Marxists behind it tomorrow.

Yesterday was the best Easter I've had in five years. Tell me in the comments section how yours went!

But first, check out these articles I think you should see:

And when that's all done, check out this Swiss rockabilly version of the Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash classic hit song, "Jackson." May the Swiss forevermore be known for something more than cheese and weak neutrality.

