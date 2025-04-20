Trump’s Easter Message Is — Well, You Just Have to See It

President Trump took to Truth Social early on Easter morning, and his message was vintage Trump:

Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten! Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America. He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!

Advertisement

Trump has been sending out messages of this kind for years now, although this one was longer than most. The earliest example seems to be this, which Trump posted on Twitter on Sept. 11, 2013: “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” A couple of months after that came this, on Nov. 27, 2013: “Happy Thanksgiving to all--even the haters and losers!” When Christmas rolled around, Trump posted this on Dec. 24, 2013: “I'd like to wish all of my friends--and even my many enemies--a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Similar messages followed: there was this from Dec. 31, 2014: “To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING!” And this from May 24, 2015: “I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day!” And this from Dec. 31, 2016: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!”

Since then, there have been a few more in this vein, but the president’s Easter message is striking for its length and detail. It contains the same primary element that has driven Trump-haters up the wall for twelve years now: disparagement of his enemies, combined with happily giving them holiday greetings.

Advertisement

This outrages Trump’s enemies for several key reasons. Being green-haired, God-hating pagans, they would never send Christmas or Easter greetings under any circumstances, and would never send any kind of greetings, even tongue-in-cheek needling greetings, to the people they hate.

So when leftists see these messages from Trump, they simply can’t process them. They’re sure he is being hypocritical, and being hate-filled and humorless themselves, they cannot even consider the possibility that Trump has a strong sense of humor and a tremendous sense of fun, and enjoys tweaking their shallow and ridiculous pretensions.

As Thomas More, who knew a thing or two about demonic pomposity, put it long ago: “The devil, the proud spirit, cannot endure to be mocked.” Neither can leftists, and Trump delights in mocking them. They preen as our moral superiors and routinely charge patriots with racism, bigotry, xenophobia, and all manner of other evils. But Trump knows what they really are, and isn't afraid to say so.

Related: During Holy Week, the World Council of Churches Promotes Christianity — Nah, Just Kidding...

While spineless “conservatives” of the past have played along with their game and never pointed out that their emperor was wearing no clothes, Trump points and laughs at the left’s naked emperor, and reminds the world of truths it would rather forget: the Democrats are trying to keep dangerous criminals in the country, Old Joe Biden was an incompetent figurehead, and leftist judges are arrogating power to themselves that they do not have, and doing a grave disservice to the nation in the process.

Advertisement

And he does it all cheerfully, amid holiday greetings. This also drives the left crazy, as they make every effort they can to paint Trump as just as angry and humorless as they themselves are. When he speaks directly to the American people, as he does once again in his Easter message, they can see yet again how much the media lies to them.

And so: thank you, Mr. President, and Happy Easter to you, too.

The left will never tell you the truth about Trump, or about how he is trying to save America. But we do, every day. Become a PJ Media VIP member. Get our articles. Get our podcasts. Get free from ads. Get a formidable 60% off if you use the promo code FIGHT!