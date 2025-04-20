During Holy Week, the World Council of Churches Promotes Christianity — Nah, Just Kidding...

You might think that an international Christian organization would have spent Holy Week reminding people of basic tenets of Christianity, say, the meaning and importance of the death and resurrection of Christ. You’d think wrong. The World Council of Churches has been working hard for years to amass a reputation as one of the most far-left groups anywhere bearing the name of Christian, and this year’s Holy Week was no exception. The august body spent the week calling attention not to Jesus Christ, but to the left’s real religion: the fictional danger of “climate change.”

Fox News broke the story on Saturday: on Monday of Holy Week, the World Council of Churches website informed the benighted globe that training about “climate justice” was “a moral imperative for churches." The article explained: "Exploring how churches can do more for climate justice, the World Council of Churches (WCC), in cooperation with the National Council of Churches in Bangladesh, organized a climate litigation training in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 11 April."

So those who believe in the religion of human-caused climate change had to fly all the way to Dhaka to participate in this all-important conference? Given the fact that the overwhelming number of attendees were likely to have come from Europe and North America, this seems awfully wasteful of our planet’s precious and non-replenishable resources, no?

And the WCC wasn’t done. On Holy Thursday, it posted on X about the Last Supper — nah, just kidding! What it actually posted was this: "Climate crisis isn’t siloed—neither should our solutions be. At a joint seminar in India, experts push for a nexus approach to land, water & food justice."

WCC top dog Rev. Prof. Dr. Jerry Pillay explained: "Amidst the poly-crises the world is experiencing now, the role of churches and other faith actors in terms of our contributions to climate justice is more important than ever. Our moral voice is necessary for the urgently needed system changes."

Well, whether or not these “system changes,” which would decimate the West’s economy and set civilization back centuries, are really “urgently needed” is a matter of debate, although leftist climate change fanatics generally don’t acknowledge that any such debate is going on. Dr. Roy Spencer, who is an actual scientist and a leading skeptic regarding the left’s climate change mythology, disputes the central premise of this demand: the idea that the earth is hotter now than it has ever been and that it’s the fault of human activity.

He explains:

Since there is so much year-to-year (and even decade-to-decade) variability in global average temperatures, whether it has warmed or cooled depends upon how far back you look in time. For instance, over the last 100 years, there was an overall warming which was stronger toward the end of the 20th Century. This is why some say “warming is accelerating.” But if we look at a shorter, more recent period of time, say since the record warm year of 1998, one could say that it has cooled in the last 10-12 years. But, as I mentioned above, neither of these can tell us anything about whether warming is happening “now,” or will happen in the future.

Meanwhile, Dan Turner of Power The Future, a group that battles the left’s climate hysteria, went straight to the heart of the matter regarding the WCC’s Holy Week climate madness. It was all part, Turner said, of Christianity’s "long history of a battle against paganism." He explained: "It is unsurprising that neo-pagans hide behind climate change to pollute religion and push their agenda. The most Christian countries have the cleanest air and water, and the greatest respect for the Earth."

Indeed. And while Gabriella Hoffman of the Independent Women’s Forum Center for Energy & Conservation Director pointed out that Churches could reasonably teach "stewardship of the land," she noted that the climate change hysteria "strays from this teaching by encouraging its adherents to reject positive human interactions with nature. They believe nature supersedes the needs of people. Both interests can be balanced and not at odds with each other.”

And Steve Cortes, a Senior Advisor for Catholic Vote, added: "During Holy Week, the church should be focused on reflecting on Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, instead of advancing climate hysteria. The church should be spreading the Gospel, not advance divisive legal battles that amplify fear over faith." Yep. But the WCC left behind all that sort of thing years ago.

The left has its religion, and that's leftists' business, except that they want to force their religion upon you.