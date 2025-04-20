‘Hail Satan!’ Scream Pro-Trans Athlete Protestors

Happy Easter! Christ is risen and has conquered the devil. That’s bad news for a mob of crazy Commies in California, who showed their support for having biological men compete in women’s sports by shrieking the praises of their master, Satan.

A Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) board meeting in California’s San Bernardino County took a dark turn last week, when rabid leftists who fanatically support transgenderism revealed also — surprise, surprise — that they have a streak of Satanism, real or feigned. How appropriate that people who support the lie that people can change sexes salute the Father of Lies.

God created us male and female (Genesis 1:27), but Satan mutilates from male to pseudo-female. The devil cannot create, he can only pervert.

The Post Millennial reported:

According to a report by Fox News, the meeting saw tense moments as the board addressed policies related to transgender participation in school athletics. Footage from the event reportedly showed protesters who support biological males in girls’ sports chanting the [Satanic] phrase.

The district affirmed, “Yes, public comments did include speakers saying, ‘Hail Satan.’” CVUSD school board President Sonja Shaw explained to Fox that the meeting’s purpose was to adopt “pro-parent and pro-female athlete resolutions” to guard parental rights and prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports in spite of transgender ideology.

Sophia Lorey posted, “Tonight I spoke at Chino Valley Unified School District to support their stand to SAVE GIRLS’ SPORTS The opponents continued to yell ‘hail satan’. 'It reminded me tonight that I'm on the right side, bc biology's behind me, the truth is behind me, but the opponents are saying, "Hail Satan" & when your side's saying, "Hail Satan," you know you're on the wrong side.'”

Reportedly, multiple speakers at the meeting cited scripture, but a teacher yelled “Hail, Satan” and flipped off the audience. One hopes that he will be fired. He definitely shouldn’t be around anyone’s children.





“In response, a small but loud group of outside agitators descended on our meeting, screaming, cussing and even chanting phrases like ‘Hail Satan’ all in front of families and children,” Shaw exclaimed. "According to what was shared with me from their own social media posts, they tried to rally tons of outside groups to overwhelm our district, but what a complete embarrassment. That’s all they got? A handful of angry, disruptive individuals trying to bully a community that’s working to protect kids and ensure that education remains focused on learning, not divisive ideologies.” Leftists don’t want to educate kids; they want to indoctrinate kids.

That’s not all, Shaw continued. “Just a few days before this meeting, I received a violent and graphic death threat in my email. This is the level of hatred and evil we’re up against. But no threat, no mob and no political machine will scare me into silence.”

Transgenderism really is demonic. When leftists tell you who they are, believe them.

