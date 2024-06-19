Why Did the White House Allegedly Kill an Anti-Corruption Bill? You Know Why!

The Hill is reporting that a bipartisan ethics bill that would force presidents to disclose how they earn money was set to proceed. Then the White House allegedly decided it may not be a good look for the bribe-taking, influence-selling, state secret-peddling Biden crime family.

Advertisement

WTF?!!



BIDEN: “I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things..."

pic.twitter.com/zE8KzPh3CV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 26, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! Pravda press "fact checkers" assured us Joe was joking about selling state secrets, but it looks an awwwwwful lot like one of his now frequent "senior moments."

The bill would have forced the Bidens to reveal any details regarding loans made by Joe Biden to family members. It would also demand to know whether or not family members were flying around the world on Air Force One for business reasons.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) joined forces — and lined up the necessary votes — to push the bill forward. Then three Democrats did an about-face and pulled their support.

Porter told The Hill she was boarding a flight to Washington, D.C., with plans to present the bill to Congress the next day, but she soon found out the bipartisan bill had lost the support of three Democrat supporters.

"I was excited to come to Washington to introduce my bill. And was proud that I had found three senior Democratic co-sponsors," Porter stated to The Hill. "When I landed, I was really disappointed to learn that those co-sponsors had decided not to support the bill and had had conversations with the White House."

Democrat Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.), Kweisi Mfume (Md.), and Ro Khana (Calif.) are the three who pulled their support. None admitted to getting a talking-to by the White House, and two of the three turncoats explicitly denied the White House contacted them before they did a 180. The ethics bill would likely have had a devastating effect on the Biden family, especially Hunter Biden, who was just convicted of purchasing a gun while being addicted to crack.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Trump's headshot was released moments after his arrest. Hunter's mugshot has conveniently been tucked away and has never been seen by the public.