ISIS, Illegal Gangs, and Chinese Drug Slaves: Map Shows Which Open-Border Nightmare Is in Your State

The UK's Daily Mail released an exclusive and terrifying report — complete with a map — showing which international criminals are operating in your state.

The Biden Administration is responsible for this mess.



The article focuses on three groups that have illegally crossed into our nation thanks to President Biden's suicidal plan of leaving the borders unprotected:

ISIS

Venezuelan gangs

Chinese drug farms using slave labor.

Federal law enforcement recently arrested eight suspected terrorists with links to ISIS who crossed Biden's border. They were busted in New York City, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. All eight are Russian nationals from Tajikistan, several of whom were stopped at the border and released into our now-vulnerable nation.

FACT-O-RAMA! ISIS animals from Tajikistan recently attacked a Moscow theatre, killing 137 civilians and injuring 140 more.

Though FBI Director Christopher Wray has been warning Americans for weeks that a terror attack is impending, Biden's Department of Homeland Security has resisted ongoing pressure to release an official domestic terror threat.

In light of FBI Director Wray’s recent appearances before Congress warning of the elevated threat level within the US, combined with far too many recent examples of known or suspected terrorists discovered within the country, why hasn’t an National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin been issued? Is it because the administration doesn’t want to point the finger back at themselves by recognizing via an NTAS bulletin that the mess they have created at our borders and within the country has undercut our entire homeland security system? The games at DHS need to stop. The American people deserve to be protected. —Charles Marino, former DHS senior law enforcement advisor.

Another threat to America is the surge of Venezuelan gang bangers setting up camps in cities across the country.

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela who, though he had only been in the U.S. for about a year and was already known to the NYPD as a crime suspect, shot two cops earlier this month.

The NYPD refers to the Venezuelans as "ghost criminals" due to a lack of means to identify them.

Eight illegal immigrant squatters from Venezuela were busted last April in the Bronx with a houseful of guns, ammo, illegal high-cap magazines, and drugs, as well as a small child. Astonishingly, six of them were released.

There are roughly 100 criminal investigations into Venezuelan suspects, many involving a violent gang known as Tren de Aragua.

FACTO-RAMO! The FBI believes that Tren de Aragua and MS-13 may be joining forces to create a violent super gang.

As if that isn't enough, the Daily Mail also reported that the country is crawling with Chinese pot farms, run by Chinese gangsters using Chinese slave labor as workers.

Maine launched investigations into almost 100 Chinese pot farms. New Mexico, California, and Washington have found them as well. Oklahoma busted roughly 1,000 doobage farms since 2020.

We know that China is also funneling billions of dollars worth of deadly fentanyl into the U.S. which not only makes mad stacks for China but kills roughly 80,000 Americans per year, many of whom have no idea they are ingesting the deadly drug.

Then there are the roughly 50,000 military-aged Chinese illegal immigrants who were allowed to enter the nation.

None of this would have been a problem if Gropey Joe hadn't left the border wide open, but considering that China helped make the Biden family wealthy with numerous bribes, it's easy to see who owns our president.

Now would be a great time to stock up on ammo, food, and water.