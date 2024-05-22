SHOCKING? German Leftists Down Grade Child Porn from a Felony to a Misdemeanor

Liberals have been assuring us for years that they don't want to normalize pedophilia, but then BAM! There they go working to normalize pedophilia.

Then why make cartoons directed at kids?

Advertisement

Remember when Blue’s Clues featured a Pride parade led by a man dressed as a woman?



Turns out they don’t just want Drag Queen story hour



They want Drag Queens teaching your kids at home too



Boycott groomer television and become a #BentkeyPartner for wholesome children’s shows https://t.co/km60JxrpRt pic.twitter.com/c9BljB01BW — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 22, 2023

The left-leaning German Parliament just voted to lower the possession of child pornography from a felony to a misdemeanor in a move that, as I see it, is the exact thing the "let's normalize pedophilia" crowd would do.

Now is a good time to remind you that kiddie molesters are also trying to destigmatize their abhorrent behavior by rebranding themselves as minor-attracted persons (MAP) or youth-attracted persons (YAP). I guess the last thing we as a society want to do is shame an adult who brutalizes kids.

FACT-O-RAMA! There are 45 communist goals to take over the U.S. Goal # 26 reads, "Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as normal, natural, healthy."

As expected, tyranny arrives disguised as virtue.

The pro-pedo German legislators argued that teens are sometimes caught with nude pictures of other teens and are thus guilty of possessing child porn, so punishing them for possessing such material is unacceptable.

Advertisement

Check out this verbiage from the bill:

A downgrade to a misdemeanor is also urgently required in order to be able to respond appropriately and with the necessary flexibility to the large proportion of juvenile offenders. Here, too, the perpetrators generally do not act in order to be sexually aroused by the child pornography content, but rather out of a drive typical of the adolescent stage of development, such as naivety, curiosity, thirst for adventure or the desire to impress.

The bill also claims it will help teachers and parents who discover such content on their kids' phones and pass it on to law enforcement. A thinking person would suggest making exceptions for teens if that is really what they want and an exception for adults who find and report it to the police, but I guess we are to believe no one in the Reischtag thought of that. Huh...

Dieter Gieseking, the leader of a pro-pedo group, Krumme-13, who refers to child rapists as "pedosexuals," praised the decision and went so far as to call for the release of people who "fell victim" to the law of possessing kiddie porn and were sent to prison. As you can expect, Gieseking has numerous arrests for possession of child pornography.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Animals possessing child porn in Germany will now face a measly one year in jail, thus getting them back on the street and posing a threat to kids sooner than later.

Gieseking has long lobbied for lowering the age of sexual consent in Germany to 12 years of age.

For those who think normalizing pedophilia couldn't possibly happen in the U.S., I'd like to remind you that Los Angeles' Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascón recently sent a 26-year-old transgender child sex attacker to two years in a juvenile facility because he was two weeks away from his 18th birthday when he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a restroom, thus making him a "minor."

Related: The LGBTs Need to Do Something About Their PEDOs, ASAP

A transgender professor working at Old Dominion University, Allyn Walker, stepped down after writing a book coming out in defense of pedophiles. Incredibly, the Johns Hopkins University's Moore Center for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse "excitedly" hired her. What could go wrong?

We are excited to share that Allyn Walker, PhD, will be joining the Moore Center as a postdoctoral fellow on May 25. — Moore Center for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse (@MooreCenter_JHU) May 12, 2022

Advertisement

The Marxists aren't hiding their plans anymore, and that goes for the repulsive things they intend to do to defenseless children. Kids need to be protected. If now isn't the time to get into the fight, I don't what else it will take. They are coming for our kids.

The first thing they are planning to do is to kill free speech and free press. PJ Media is in the crosshairs of the commie pedo animals who are hunting your kids and grandchildren.

GET IN THE FIGHT. Become a PJ Media VIP member NOW, not after your family's youngest has been brutalized.

They will lie to you about their vile intentions, but we will not. But we have to stay afloat to make that happen. Click HERE to stop the child predators. I'm willing to bet my friend and editor Chris will give you a generous, anti-pedo deal. [That's right! Use the code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off. —Chris]