The Morning Briefing, KDJ's Clown World Edition: As the Right Saves America, the Left Cancels Tinkerbell

So here is how it works at PJ Media. When we write an article, we search for a headline photo that correlates to it. I searched "Tinkerbell" and was hit with this salad-dodging monstrosity. I had to see it, and so do you. Good morning, America, enjoy your Lucky Charms.

Advertisement

More on that in a bit.

Einstein once told his son that the USA has a gyroscope. Just when you think it's about to go off a ledge in one direction, it straightens itself out and leans to the other side. I think we are finally about to head over a little more to the right and avoid going over the commie cliff that lies just in front of us.

For starters, Gen. Michael Flynn is on the road promoting the film he made about the deep state trying to imprison him for being an American patriot, and hordes of people are coming out to see it.

I had the pleasure and privilege of meeting Gen. Flynn — and watching his movie — at The American First Warehouse on Long Island.

FACT-O-RAMA! Long Island used to be a hotbed of liberalism. Now its a patriot's paradise. The America First Warehouse is the coolest, most MAGA-riffic venue in the nation. If you're feeling like the pinkos are winning and you need a patriotic pick-me-up, plan a trip to The Warehouse. You will leave feeling very Yankee Doodle Dandy. Speaking of which, cap off your all-American trip to Long Island by stopping by Yankee Doodle Dandy's Chicken, which is a short drive away. Tell them both KDJ from PJM sent you.

Flynn's movie will make you mad when you see what the deep state did to the man. You'll likely tear up when you see how Mike Flynn, Jr. almost killed himself when the swamp threatened to arrest him to get Gen. Flynn to plead guilty to a crime that didn't exist. If you can hold it together when Flynn's toddler grandson recites the last nine words of the Pledge of Allegiance, you're probably dead inside.

Advertisement

Crowds are pouring out to see Flynn's movie. We the People are waking up to what kind of evil we are up against. Even our normie neighbors are getting the message.

Check it out at flynnmovie.com.

DIE, DEI, DIE

The Marxist codswallop that some call diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is being kicked in its gender-neutral crotch.

DEI pretends to care about placing minorities into jobs, but if you read my stuff, you know that its true goal is to bring in "DEI officers" into every company and institution in the nation and push communism. And it's falling apart. Check this out:

Companies are realizing DEI is a costly joke.

More than half the nation is working on anti-DEI laws.

The University of North Carolina recently canceled their DEI program to shift the funds to security after the HamaNazis rioted on their campus.

The death of DEI can't be underestimated. Everything related to DEI, like the "environmental and social governance" nonsense, will be used by the commies to enslave us unless we stop them.

Trump on Trial

The deep state has lined up four cases against Trump, hoping to kill his chance of winning in November and throw him in jail, as they did to Flynn. How's that going?

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) came out swinging for Trump and lampooned "star witness" Michael Cohen.

Fani Willis's case began falling apart when the nation learned she was the side piece of the ambulance-chasing lawyer she hired to prosecute Trump.

Jack Smith, who was hired to go after Trump about the ridiculous "secret documents" case in Florida, is now being investigated for tampering with evidence.

Advertisement

#NEWS: @Jim_Jordan investigates Jack Smith’s acknowledgment that some of the evidence in President Trump’s classified documents case was altered or manipulated after it was seized by the FBI in its raid on Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/9Qn6h9D3h5 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 7, 2024

Can I get a "Hallelujah"?

As patriotic Americans are waking up, as the Trump cases crumble, and as DEI begins to suffer the painful death it deserves, what is the left doing to help the nation? They canceled Tinkerbell.

When I saw that Tinkerbell was suddenly on the chopping block, I thought it was because she's a fairy, and that word might offend the LGBTHAHA crowd.

It turns out Peter Pan's pal is no longer on Disney's list of meet-and-greet characters in the Magic Kingdom because, unlike the freakshow in the headline pic, she is concerned about her weight.

Disney deemed her "potentially problematic" for expressing views that might be seen as "body conscious" way back when "Peter Pan" was released in 1957.

Capt. Hook was accused of being offensive to people with disabilities. Reminder, these are cartoon characters who are 70 years old.

If we can continue to push the truth while the left is busy scalping Disney characters, we got this, my fellow Americans!

PS: I had drinks with Kruiser last night in some Brooklyn dive bar. He says, "Hi."

Here are some links to things I think you should see:

PJ Media

Moi: The Kevin Downey Jr Radio Show! Every M-F, 10-11 am EST

VodkaPundit: The Dog Ate Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation Homework

Advertisement

Dear Ivy League Idiots: A Hunger Strike Means Not Eating

The Space-Time Continuum You Must Live in to Believe NYC Trump Prosecutors

Trump Sham Trial BS Part 1: Michael Cohen Just Blew Up Bragg’s Case Against Trump

Trump Sham Trial BS Part 2, this time it's personal: Another Potential Conflict of Interest for Judge Merchan

PJ Media is selected for genocide, staff laughs and pours cocktails: The Left Hates Us So Much That We're Now on an 'Enemies List'

Good news — finally — from my home state: Financial Times-Michigan Ross Poll Shows Biden's Hopes Fall As Prices Rise

The religion of pieces (BOOM): Hamas Top Dog Antony Blinken Sends a Stern Demand to Israel

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

FBI, DHS Issue Terror Warnings Ahead of Pride Month

Swing State Voters Are So Over the Trump Trial

Tone Deafness Alert! Biden Schedules Emergency Glitzy Celeb Fundraiser

Team Biden Is Freaking Out Over the Latest Polls

Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-S

Climate Experts: ‘Global Warming’ Makes Ecosystems Thrive

FBI, DHS Issue Terror Warnings Ahead of Pride Month

Townhall Mothership

This is YUGE - DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers

Media Suddenly Silent As Stormy Daniels Testimony Turns Out to Be a Nothingburger

Pale, Senile, and Not Ready: Joe Biden Embarrasses Himself While Gaslighting on Tariffs

Advertisement

Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Dumb --->

Ashley Biden's Diary Content Is Real and That's Very Bad for Joe

Sports Illustrated Hates You

Another State Just Banned Biological Men From Women's Spaces

KDJ of the Day

Eric Adams suggests illegal immigrants work as NYC lifeguards because 'they're excellent swimmers'

"If we had a migrant and asylum seeker plan that states those jobs that we are in high demand we could expedite. How do we have a large body of people in our city and country that are excellent swimmers and at the same time we need lifeguards?" - NYC Mayor Eric Adams actually said this.

My new, fave band