The Left Hates Us So Much That We're Now on an 'Enemies List'

One of the left’s pet narratives is that conservatives have lists of enemies that we work from. Columnists and screenwriters in Hollywood still harp on the days of Communist blacklisting as if they were the darkest days in history. When Donald Trump referred to the mainstream media as the “enemy of the people,” you would have thought he was planning on rounding up journalists and putting them in internment camps.

But the truth is that the left loves to make lists. The Communists had a long history of long lists of “enemies of the people.” The Biden administration and its cultural accomplices are carrying on that tradition. The president may not have a list of his enemies written down (or in an Excel spreadsheet), but he has expended plenty of rhetoric making enemies of anyone who isn’t down with his agenda, from those who refused the COVID-19 vaccine to “MAGA Republicans.”

The administration and the media continually go after purveyors of “misinformation” and “disinformation,” which translates to “anything that doesn’t fit the left’s preferred narrative.” The end game, of course, is to put an end to any individual or any outlet that stands in the way of Democrat power. The latest enemy for the left is Israel and those who support it.

Here at PJ Media, we found ourselves on an “enemies list.” Over the weekend, my friend and colleague Stacey Lennox stumbled on a tweet from someone named Michael Tracey, who bills himself a “roving journalist.” This list consists of center-right to right outlets that are “systematically, fanatically ‘pro-Israel.’"

The number of right-wing media outlets that are systematically, fanatically "pro-Israel" is actually astonishing:



-Fox News

-Daily Wire

-Newsmax

-The Post Millennial

-PragerU

-Breitbart

-Washington Free Beacon

-Rebel News

-Epoch Times

-Babylon Bee

-New York Post

-National Review… — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 7, 2024

You'll have to click "show more," but there we are on that list, alongside most of the rest of the Townhall family. I don’t know about you, but I wear that as a badge of honor. If supporting Israel as it defends itself against terrorists makes you an enemy, I’ll be the left’s enemy all day long.

Someone commented on Tracey’s tweet, further solidifying the “enemy” status of supporters of Israel:

Media outlets and individuals can be charged under the genocide convention for propaganda. This is a good list that we will have to include in any case that arises. Thank you — Attymzk (@attymzk) May 7, 2024

Bring it on, sister. We’re not scared of you and the rest of whoever “we” are.

