Duffy’s CDL Playbook Should Guide the Fight for the Jones Act

A state trooper on a crowded American highway does not need a policy briefing to know when something feels off. A tractor trailer drifts just a little too long across a lane, corrects late, then steadies itself and keeps moving with traffic. It is the kind of moment most drivers forget instantly. For the trooper, it raises a question that has become harder to ignore: Who is behind the wheel, and are they operating under the same rules everyone else is expected to follow?

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That question has not stayed on the roadside. It has fueled a broader crackdown across the trucking industry, where gaps in commercial driver licensing exposed how foreign operators and bad actors were able to move freight between American cities without meeting consistent standards. The consequences were not theoretical. Safety risks increased. Accountability thinned out. Law abiding drivers and companies found themselves competing against operators cutting corners.

The response, led in part by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, has been to reassert a basic principle: If you are moving goods within the United States, you meet American requirements, you answer to American regulators, and you play by American rules.

That principle is not complicated. It is also not optional. What is harder to explain is why it seems to lose force the moment the conversation shifts from highways to harbors.

The recently enacted temporary Jones Act waiver may sound like a technical instrument, but it raises the same core question the trooper asked: Who is moving goods between American ports, and under what standards? The law itself is clear in its intent. Domestic shipping is reserved for American-built, American-owned, and American-crewed vessels for reasons that extend well beyond economics. It is about control, resilience, and the ability to rely on a maritime base that answers to the United States in moments of strain.

A waiver is supposed to be a narrow exception. It exists for genuine emergencies when the system is under real pressure. What is concerning now is not simply that a waiver exists, but how easily it can be discussed as something that can be extended without a full accounting of its consequences. Temporary measures have a way of becoming habits, and habits have a way of rewriting the rules.

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The parallels to trucking are more than rhetorical. When foreign operators gain access to domestic routes without meeting the same obligations as American companies, the effects are immediate. Labor standards come under pressure. Tax and tariff compliance becomes harder to track. Immigration enforcement grows more complicated. Companies that follow the rules find themselves competing against those that operate in the gaps. The result is not efficiency. It is erosion.

Oversight is where these risks compound. Regulatory systems are built around a known set of participants. Expand that pool quickly, especially through a mechanism not designed for long-term use, and blind spots begin to appear.

It can easily be compared to the recent problems seen at airports due to labor shortages at the TSA. When more travelers move through checkpoints without a corresponding increase in staffing and scrutiny, the system strains. Risks that were once manageable become harder to detect.

Ports and inland waterways face the same dynamic. A surge in foreign-operated vessels moving under a waiver stretches the ability of authorities to monitor activity, enforce compliance, and respond in real time.

In a period of heightened geopolitical tension, those blind spots matter more. Shipping networks are not mere commercial routes. They are critical infrastructure, carrying energy, industrial inputs, and essential goods that keep the country functioning day to day. Expanding access to that network without a disciplined framework for oversight introduces vulnerabilities that extend beyond economics. It complicates situational awareness at a time when clarity is essential.

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Supporters of extending the waiver often point to capacity constraints in the domestic fleet. That concern is real, but it points in the opposite direction of the proposed solution. If the United States lacks sufficient maritime capacity, the answer is to rebuild it with intention.

Strategic investment, regulatory certainty, and a consistent commitment to American operators can restore strength over time. Expanding reliance on foreign vessels moves the country further from that goal, not closer to it.

The Department of Transportation should not be a passive observer in this process. Decisions about waivers intersect with labor policy, immigration enforcement, tax compliance, and national security. They demand transparency and coordination, not quiet implementation.

A thorough review of the current waiver is overdue. How is it being used? Which companies are benefiting? Are they complying with American laws? Are enforcement mechanisms keeping pace with expanded access? These are not academic questions. They go to the heart of whether the system is functioning as intended.

The standard applied on land should not vanish at sea, as Sec. Duffy has recently pointed out himself. If policymakers are willing to close loopholes in trucking to ensure that American roads are not undercut by poorly regulated foreign participation, they should be equally willing to hold the line in maritime commerce. Cabotage is a boundary. Once it is treated as flexible, it becomes difficult to restore.

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A waiver may be temporary on paper. The precedent it sets is not. Drawing a clear line now is far easier than trying to reclaim it later, after exceptions have hardened into expectations and oversight has struggled to keep up. In matters of national infrastructure, consistency is not a talking point. It is the difference between control and drift.

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