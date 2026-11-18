The economy grew at a 3.4% annual rate this summer, faster than the 3.2% forecasters expected. Families kept spending, and businesses poured money into computers, software, and research, according to the Commerce Department's initial estimate, released October 29. The president and his administration have the economy moving in the right direction, and the numbers show it.

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But let's be honest for a moment: a strong quarter cannot outrun a congressional spending problem. In the fiscal year that ended September 30, Washington spent $7.4 trillion and took in $5.4 trillion, a $2 trillion deficit, according to the American Action Forum's review of Treasury data. Spending rose 6% while revenue rose 3%, with interest on the debt alone costing $1.1 trillion, or about 19 cents of every tax dollar collected.

The Congressional Budget Office, Congress's official scorekeeper, assumes the debt will grow about 5.8% a year. Since 2008, debt held by the public has grown about 10% a year, as I laid out in an earlier analysis. We can grow our way forward, but only if Congress controls spending. What the country needs right now is discipline from Congress to do its job.

Congress has a lame-duck session ahead. Whatever happened on November 3, members still have time to pass real bills before the new Congress takes office. Critics argue that outgoing members should leave major decisions to the Congress voters just chose, and for a sweeping new program they would have a point. Most of the bills below have been debated for years, and members who no longer face the limiting forces of a future campaign are free to vote on the merits. Members returning in January should show the American taxpayer that they really do care more about us than a TikTok feed. Here are seven promises for 2027. Congress can start five of them before Thanksgiving, and the other two set the agenda for the new Congress.

1. Get spending under control. This is the biggest one. Families must balance their checkbook every month. When the bills outpace the paycheck, they cut back before the bank does it for them. Washington owes taxpayers that much discipline. Spending cannot keep rising twice as fast as revenue. Hold the growth of spending below the growth of revenue, and the deficit shrinks without a single tax increase.

2. Restore Lincoln's Law. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the False Claims Act to stop crooked contractors from cheating the Union Army. It lets citizens sue fraudsters on the taxpayers' behalf, and in fiscal 2025 it recovered a record $6.8 billion. Extend it to all forms of fraud, reward people who report small frauds, and close the loophole that lets cheats walk away because the government keeps paying them. Fraud like the Utah nonprofit case I wrote about costs taxpayers every day.

3. Get American energy moving. America produces plenty of crude oil, but the refineries, pipelines, and ships that turn it into diesel and deliver it have not kept pace. When the war with Iran drove fuel prices up this spring, Washington waived the 106-year-old Jones Act for 60 days. A shortage of American-flagged tankers was blamed for high fuel prices in California, Hawaii, and other markets, since they have no pipeline to Gulf Coast refineries. Pass a permitting bill with firm deadlines for refinery expansions and for pipelines into New England and the Northeast. Then modernize the Jones Act and rebuild our shipyards. A nation that cannot build ships can neither defend its coastline nor keep American markets supplied.

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4. Protect Americans' privacy. Retailers and apps now collect enough personal data to guess what each shopper will pay and set a price for that person alone. Write a federal rule against surveillance pricing, and pass a federal law protecting every American's privacy in personal data and communications.

5. Protect children online. Predators use gaming and social platforms to reach children. Require those platforms to show parents who is messaging their kids and to answer law enforcement quickly. Parents should never learn about a stranger exploiting their child after the fact. It is time to amend Section 230.

6. Set up real budgets for the next Congress. Use these weeks to organize the committees and the calendar for budgets passed on time, as federal budget law requires. Build each budget off of real revenue and real debt numbers. Regular order should be the rule again.

7. Make 2027 the year Social Security gets fixed. The trust funds run dry in 2034, and current law would then cut every check by about 17%. Every year Congress waits, the fix gets harder and more expensive. Congress should stop playing politics with my mother's Social Security, honor its promises to American retirees, and give younger workers something they can own and pass on to their children.

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Thanksgiving is four weeks away. I want Americans to finally have something to be thankful for this year: a Congress that showed up, did its job, and passed bills that matter. The economy is doing its part. Now it is Congress's turn.

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