World Leaders Relieved and Excited As President Trump Takes Office

Donald J. Trump was sworn into office on Monday as the 47th president of the United States. Reactions from world leaders poured in from friend and foe alike. And much like the reactions of many Americans, the world's leaders either breathed a little easier or feared what was to come as Trump triumphantly took the solemn and historic oath of office for a second time.

Mexico

President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo congratulated Trump on his inauguration "on behalf of the Government of Mexico." She said, "Dialogue, respect, and cooperation will always symbolize our relationship as neighbors and trading partners."

Since being a good neighbor means not permitting habitual trespassing or lawbreaking, Trump closed the southern U.S. border, shut down the migrant app, and reinstated the remain-in-Mexico policy for immigration on the heels of Pardo's congratulations. Elections have consequences, señora.

Canada

I wonder if Trump's recent musings (veiled threats?) to make Canada America's 51st state had anything to do with Trudeau's newfound willingness to "work together again"?

Possibly. I'm sure the 25% tariffs Trump imposed Monday and the promise of even more massive tariffs in the future didn't hurt, either. Winning.

Greece

Heartfelt congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Greece is committed to our strong strategic partnership and looks forward to working with your administration to advance security, stability, and shared prosperity. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) January 20, 2025

Israel

President Netanyahu sent his warmest congratulations to Trump while reminiscing about Trump's first term, which was "filled with groundbreaking moments in the history of the great alliance in the history between our two countries." Netanyahu said they would "raise the U.S-Israel alliance to even greater heights."

He also thanked Trump for helping to negotiate the release of some of the October 7 hostages, with more to come. And while Iran and Gaza must be stopped and destroyed to ensure Israel's safety, Israel's president said under Trump's leadership, he's sure "the best days of our alliance are yet to come."

Argentina

President of Argentina Javier Milei posted a simple yet powerful meme on X depicting the intertwinement of Argentina and America, stating, "MAAGA: Make Argentina & America Great Again."

Right on, President Milei. If we can do even half as much as you've already done to clean up Argentina, we will be on the right track. MAAGA, Indeed.

Russia

"During a Russia's Security Council meeting that was shown on state TV," the Russian strongman congratulated Trump. He praised the president's goal of reestablishing diplomatic connections between the U.S. and Russia. Those connections were severed following Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It's worth noting that this was a significant shift in Russia's tone since late last year when Putin refused to congratulate Trump on his win over Kamala Harris in the November election. He stated that he "was open to talks with the new administration on a range of what he called key international issues, including on nuclear arms and security and on the Ukraine conflict."

Putin advised President Trump that the goal of resolving the conflict in Ukraine "should not be a brief ceasefire, not some kind of period of respite that would allow a regrouping and rearmament of forces, but a long-term peace." Such a peace, Putin said, must be "based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people and all peoples who live in the region." Meanwhile, during the campaign, candidate Trump promised he'd end the war in Ukraine, although he has yet to explain how. Time will tell.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy congratulated President Trump, describing January 20 as "a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges." He saw Trump's decisive "peace through strength policy... as an opportunity to strengthen American leadership." Zelenskyy said "a long-term and just peace" is his "top priority" in the Ukraine conflict.

I don't know about you, but I find almost everything Zelenskyy says to be a prelude to asking for more U.S. taxpayer money. Trump has promised to end these endless wars. The world awaits his next move.

China

As of post-time, there's been no official Bejng acknowledgment of Trump's inauguration. China's President Xi Jinping did, however, send "his vice-president Han Zheng, as his special representative" for the January 20 inauguration festivities.

With Trump declaring during his inauguration speeches that the U.S. "will take the back the Panama Canal" because "we gave it to Panama, not China," we can be confident Xi Jinping was listening.

