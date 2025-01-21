Trump Is on a Mission to Purge Bidenistas From the Federal Government

We can all remember how the deep state constantly undermined Donald Trump during his first term. He’s not going to let that happen again.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump outlined his bold plan to swiftly and decisively reshape the federal government to allow him to govern more efficiently and effectively.

His message was nothing short of electrifying: “Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.”

This kind of clarity and decisiveness is exactly what Trump supporters have been waiting for. It was beyond frustrating to see how his own administration worked against him during his first term, and his statement sends a clear message. The deep state will not bog down his second term, and holdovers from previous administrations will not undermine him.

In his statement, Trump didn’t just make vague promises; he got specific, even naming names. “Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon: Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council — YOU’RE FIRED!”

Trump’s no-nonsense approach to staffing decisions is exactly what’s needed to ensure that his administration can deliver the results the people voted for. By directly addressing the issue of ideological alignment, he’s not just promising efficiency but also ensuring that his team will work cohesively to achieve results for the American people, and people who will sabotage what he’s trying to do will not try to thwart him.

Reuters has more:

The move comes amid other firings in Trump's first salvoes to gut the federal bureaucracy during his second term in office. Trump has vowed to dismantle the "deep state" by purging civil servants who do not hew to his agenda, and aims to strip job protections from 50,000 federal employees. Referring to Trump's "You're fired" message, Andres in a post on X urged Trump "to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together." Trump, in his social media post overnight, also said he was dismissing Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council. Milley, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who Trump has suggested should be executed for holding back-channel talks with China, said he was grateful for a preemptive pardon by Biden on Monday. His photo was removed from the Pentagon shortly after Trump was sworn into office.

Advertisement

For anyone who doubts his resolve, his words should serve as a warning: under a Trump administration, there’s no room for those who stand in the way of progress.

There’s no doubt this is a sign that Trump has learned from his mistakes during his first term.